The New York Liberty star signs on alongside fellow athlete partners Devin Booker, Justin Herbert, Coco Gauff, and Collin Morikawa.

Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, unveiled five new athlete partners on Wednesday who will be featured in the company’s first brand campaign featured across digital and select broadcast channels.

“The Future is…” campaign includes New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu, Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker, tennis phenom Coco Gauff, golf major champion Collin Morikawa, and Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. Each athlete will have a collection of three NFTs released along with challenges that will unlock utility for the tokens’ buyers. Ionescu’s collection will be the first to drop, arriving on May 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the next era of digital collecting and the Web3 world alongside so many other amazing athletes,” Ionescu said. “I want to make sure the next generation knows that there’s a place for them in Web3, and Autograph is helping to pave the way.”

Autograph’s ad campaign featuring these future stars will be focused on reaching the younger Gen Z audience, providing them with an accessible pathway to NFTs and Web3 for the next generation of fans.

“When we choose to partner with an athlete, it means something,” said Patrick Cassidy, Autograph’s chief marketing officer. “We believe that Devin, Sabrina, Coco, Collin, and Justin will be the next iconic athletes in their sports, and we are honored to partner with them now to create dynamic collections and experiences for their most engaged fans.”

This new brand marketing push comes after a year in which Autograph debuted NFT collections featuring legendary icons like Brady, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, and Tony Hawk. Now it’s time for the next group of future legends to shine.

“Autograph is a fresh, strong brand at the forefront of Web3, so it was a no-brainer for me to partner with them,” Booker said. “By creating my own collection, it allows me to interact with my fans in a deeper way than I already do, and I’m excited to see how they engage.”