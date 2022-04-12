Sabrina Ionescu x Bodyarmor: Never Settle

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu discusses the latest Bodyarmor commercial, in which she co-stars with the likes of James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, and more.

We’ve all had this feeling before.

You play a game of basketball, football, baseball, soccer— really anything athletic— and your competitive drive, energy and spirit compels you, your teammates and opponents to run it back.

Bodyarmor captured the essence of that feeling for its “One More” commercial spot, debuting Tuesday ahead the NBA play-in games. The campaign celebrates the passion and determination athletes of all ages possess when nobody is watching.

The 90-second spot stars James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, Trae Young— whom Boardroom spoke with in conjunction with “One More”— Dustin Johnson, Sabrina Ionescu, Baker Mayfield, and Ally Love. It also serves as the introduction of Alex Morgan as a Bodyarmor athlete.

Product Shot of Sabrina Ionescu February 23, 2022 SuperDrink (SD)

Ionescu, the New York Liberty superstar guard, appears hooping with Harden at the NBA Players Association headquarters in New York. She receives a behind-the-back pass from the Philadelphia 76ers superstar and swishing a wing three at the beginning of the commercial. Later on, she returns the favor and sets Harden up for a bucket.

“‘One More’ means to never settle and to always strive to be better,” Ionescu told Boardroom.

The 24-year-old Oregon legend chose Bodyarmor because she loves what the company stands for and wanted to partner with a brand that shares her goals. Whenever she thinks about ending a game or practice, she has the motivation for one more rep. Being able to pair with Harden for the shoot made filming the commercial even better for Ionescu.

Whether you’re an elite athlete like Ionescu or a young novice, the concept of “one more” is universal. With this campaign, Bodyarmor highlights hard work and determination that should be respected, encouraged, and celebrated no matter who you are.