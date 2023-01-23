Ryan Coogler, Questlove Ink Documentary Deals with Onyx Collective for Hulu

Disney’s Onyx Collective will exclusively stream the documentary films on Hulu, both focused on music.

Ryan Coogler and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson are bringing new projects to Hulu under the entertainment content brand’s Onyx Collective.

Onyx Collective is a BIPOC-focused programming initiative owned by Disney General Entertainment Content, a branch of the Walt Disney Company. The brand develops original content that primarily streams on Hulu and Disney+.

During the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival, Onyx revealed that it acquired a few new projects, including some from Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media and Questlove’s second documentary from MRC Entertainment.

Variety reported that Questlove’s upcoming untitled documentary focused on the funk and soul band Sly and the Family Stone. The film will look at the life and legacy of the band with a spotlight on frontman Sly Stone. Questlove is set to direct and executive produce the documentary alongside Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman for Two One Five Entertainment Inc. Common is also one of the named executive producers behind the project. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Joseph Patel, who is set to produce the documentary, signed a multi-year deal to produce, write and direct future projects through his production company, Dub Version, for Onyx.

Coogler’s Proximity Media already had an overall deal with Onyx in partnership with Sony’s This Machine. Onyx picked up Proximity Media’s documentary film Anthem, which follows famous composer Kris Bowers and Grammy-winning music producer Dahi as they travel across the United States to create a new version of the national anthem if it was written in today’s age. Bowsers is known for his musical work on Bridgerton, When They See Us, and King Richard. Coogler and Bowsers are some of the named producers behind the documentary, with Coogler’s wife, Zinzi Coogler, executive producing.

Proximity Media is also developing a scripted drama titled Sheba for Onyx. The series is inspired by true events and depicts the first African queen’s rise to power as she works to unite Ethiopia. Yellowjackets’ Chantelle Wells and Supergirl’s Azie Tesfai are set to executive produce alongside Ryan and Zinzi Coogler and others. Wells, an Emmy-nominated writer and producer, will also be in the writer’s room for the series.

