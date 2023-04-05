Atlanta has a five-tool superstar locked in at a spit-take-worthy value — check out the finer salary particulars behind the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. contract.

The ascension of the Atlanta Braves from rebuilding project to MLB juggernaut coincides almost entirely with the 2018 MLB debut of outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Entering the year as the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, he wasted little time in bewitching the masses far Outside the Perimeter, hitting .293 and clubbing 26 home runs in just 111 games on the way to National League Rookie of the Year honors.

As the 2019 season arrived, despite being several years away from his first free agency, Acuña was promptly paid for all that promise — the Braves extended him for eight years and an even $100 million.

The player and his family were surely celebrating. Around the league, however, rivals were apoplectic: How could Atlanta and GM Alex Anthopoulos have convinced a generational talent to sign for an average of just $12.5 million per year, perhaps less than half of what he’d be worth on the open market?

Well, the teeth-gnashing has only grown worse now that the biggest steal in baseball has three All-Star nods and a 2021 World Series championship ring to his name.

With that in mind, let’s check out all the finer salary details behind the Braves’ absolute coup of a Ronald Acuña contract.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 8

Total value: $100,000,000

Average annual value: $12,500,000

Free agency: 2027 or 2028 or 2029

NOTE: Deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028, allowing for a maximum contract value of 10 years and $124 million.

The 2023 All-Salary #MLB Roster



SP: Scherzer/Verlander, $43.3M

RP: Edwin Diaz, $23.75M

C: JT Realmuto, $23.875M

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, $26M

2B: Jose Altuve, $26M

SS: Carlos Correa, $36M

3B: Anthony Rendon, $38M

OF: Aaron Judge, $40M

OF: Mike Trout, $35.45M

OF: Kris Bryant, $27M — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 28, 2023

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2019: $1,000,000

2020: $1,000,000 (effectively earned $370,370 prorated due to COVID-shortened season)

2021: $5,000,000

2022: $15,000,000

2023: $17,000,000

2024: $17,000,000

2025: $17,000,000

2026: $17,000,000

2027 club option: $17,000,000

2028 club option: $17,000,000

Across the league, Acuña’s extension ranks him:

Tied for No. 12 among active outfielders by total value and tied for No. 25 among all MLB outfielders all-time

Tied for No. 16 among outfielders and tied for No. 69 among all MLB players by 2023 salary

Tied for No. 26 among active outfielders and tied for No. 120 among active MLB players by average annual salary

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $21,936,240

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2027: $99,936,240

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2029 (includes both club options): $133,936,240