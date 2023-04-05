Atlanta has a five-tool superstar locked in at a spit-take-worthy value — check out the finer salary particulars behind the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. contract.
The ascension of the Atlanta Braves from rebuilding project to MLB juggernaut coincides almost entirely with the 2018 MLB debut of outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Entering the year as the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, he wasted little time in bewitching the masses far Outside the Perimeter, hitting .293 and clubbing 26 home runs in just 111 games on the way to National League Rookie of the Year honors.
As the 2019 season arrived, despite being several years away from his first free agency, Acuña was promptly paid for all that promise — the Braves extended him for eight years and an even $100 million.
The player and his family were surely celebrating. Around the league, however, rivals were apoplectic: How could Atlanta and GM Alex Anthopoulos have convinced a generational talent to sign for an average of just $12.5 million per year, perhaps less than half of what he’d be worth on the open market?
Well, the teeth-gnashing has only grown worse now that the biggest steal in baseball has three All-Star nods and a 2021 World Series championship ring to his name.
With that in mind, let’s check out all the finer salary details behind the Braves’ absolute coup of a Ronald Acuña contract.
Click here to read Boardroom’s rundown of the highest-paid MLB players of 2023.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Contract Details & Salary
Salary data via Spotrac.
Years: 8
Total value: $100,000,000
Average annual value: $12,500,000
Free agency: 2027 or 2028 or 2029
NOTE: Deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028, allowing for a maximum contract value of 10 years and $124 million.
Annual contract extension salary numbers:
2019: $1,000,000
2020: $1,000,000 (effectively earned $370,370 prorated due to COVID-shortened season)
2021: $5,000,000
2022: $15,000,000
2023: $17,000,000
2024: $17,000,000
2025: $17,000,000
2026: $17,000,000
2027 club option: $17,000,000
2028 club option: $17,000,000
Across the league, Acuña’s extension ranks him:
- Tied for No. 12 among active outfielders by total value and tied for No. 25 among all MLB outfielders all-time
- Tied for No. 16 among outfielders and tied for No. 69 among all MLB players by 2023 salary
- Tied for No. 26 among active outfielders and tied for No. 120 among active MLB players by average annual salary
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Career Earnings
Salary earnings data via Spotrac.
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $21,936,240
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2027: $99,936,240
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2029 (includes both club options): $133,936,240
More Contracts & Salaries:
2022-23 Barcelona Salaries & Contracts Breakdown
Who’s the highest-paid player at Camp Nou this season? Boardroom dives into the details of the Barcelona salaries currently on the books….
Lionel Messi Joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Is it Simply Inevitable?
Rumors of an offer worth more than $400 million per year only make it more plausible that Messi leaves PSG for Al Hilal this summer. As it becomes increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will…