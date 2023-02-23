Rihanna Rounds out Halftime Bump with Oscars Performance

Rihanna became the first performer announced to take the stage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The multi-hyphenate mogul will sing “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna is back.

As the Navy knows all too well, the 35-year-old took an extended break from music. However, as she steps back into the scene, she’s leaping onto some of music’s biggest stages.

Following her Super Bowl LVII performance, Rihanna is set to take the stage at this year’s 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. There, she will perform her most recent song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rihanna will become only the third artist in history to perform at both the Oscars and the Super Bowl in the same year, joining Phil Collins (2000) and Lady Gaga (2017).

Rih’s performance at the Super Bowl made a massive impact. In fact, the 13-minute pop parade brought in more viewers than the game itself. According to Fox PR, the game brought in 113 million viewers, while the halftime portion of the program peaked at 118.7 million viewers.

However, the success of the performance endured far beyond the final note. Spotify streams of Rihanna’s extensive catalog jumped 640% in the days that followed. Her songs were streamed more than 166 million times, with 11 songs popping up on the Spotify Global 200 enduring nearly 2 weeks later:

We Found Love (62)

Love on the Brain (70)

Lift Me Up (74)

Diamonds (77)

Stay(95)

Only Girl (In the World)

Bitch Better Have My Money (122)

Needed Me (162)

Where Have You Been (165)

S&M (186)

Don’t Stop the Music (187)

Not one to miss a marketable moment, Rihanna refreshed mid-set with Fenty powder. The Barbadian superstar opted out of the $7 million ad space and into a viral moment for her beauty brand, which yielded over $5 million in media impact value according to Launchmetrics.

Now, Rihanna will make her way to LA for Hollywood’s biggest nightthe Oscars. She will hit the stage in support of her first musical release in six years, and was co-written by Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. The track is nominated in the Best Original Song category, alongside Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Sophia Caron’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava & M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, and Son Lux Featuring Mitski & David Byrne’s “This is a Life” from the A24 breakout film Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The 95th Annual Academy Awards take place on March 12 at 8 pm EST.