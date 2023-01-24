About Boardroom

Fashion January 24, 2023
Rihanna Curates ‘FENTY for Mitchell & Ness’ Limited-edition Collaboration

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the fashion icon and artist teamed up with Mitchell & Ness, alongside rapper A$AP Rocky and the NFL.

In the weeks leading up to her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna has dropped an exclusive collection dubbed “FENTY for Mitchell & Ness.” Rihanna and partner/artist A$AP Rocky collaborated with the NFL and the fashion and lifestyle brand for limited-edition merchandise ranging from $45 to $135 USD.

This is the second drop behind the Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection, which launched on the official Savage x FENTY site as a 17-piece limited collection containing football jerseys, boxers, hats, hoodies and a graphic tee. The latest catalog includes oversized T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and pieces with an image used in September when she announced her halftime show performance.

Here are some of the items:

Airbrush T-shirt

$49.99

Announcement T-shirt

$49.99

The Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collection aims to highlight “diversity, equality, and freedom.” Some items even include a quote from Rihanna: “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.”

$59.99

Full-Snap Coaches Jacket

$119.99

Jersey Pullover Hoodie

$134.99

Back in Feb. 2022, Fanatics, an NFL partner, acquired nostalgic sports merchandise brand Mitchell & Ness with a strategic investment group including Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, and more. An expansion of the ownership group was announced in October and now includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, among others.

In early January, Rihanna teased her performance with a trailer discussing the last time she dropped new music. “It’s been two thousand hundred and ninety days,” one voice says. “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” and “Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for.”

On Tuesday, the Bajan-bred singer also earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for “Lift Me Up,” which was featured in Marvel box office hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Written by rising Afrobeats sensation Tems, the single was also accompanied by visuals on YouTube, including behind-the-scenes footage of the singer-songwriter in full creative mode.

