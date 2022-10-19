Rihanna Reveals Savage X Fenty Sportswear Line

The first-ever workout/athleisure collection from the pop superstar/entrepreneur’s fashion label drops Nov. 9.

Rihanna’s billion-dollar empire is expanding to activewear. On Wednesday, the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performer announced that her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand is launching its first-ever sportswear and athleisure collection.

To help bring the design to life, Ri tapped longtime collaborator Adam Selman as Executive Design Director. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Selman is responsible for the “Work” singer’s iconic crystal-embellished gown at the 2014 CFDA Awards.

As Rihanna hailed in an official press release:

“We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear and there is no one I’d rather do that with than Adam. We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree, and powerful when they put these pieces on and Adam is the perfect designer to carry out that vision.”

“Rihanna and I have a rich history of working together,” Selman said. “When I learned about the opportunity at Savage X Fenty, I knew I wanted to play a role in the new activewear category. We have such synergy creating together. I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter.”

Rihanna announced her new venture with a video posted to her social accounts. In the 30-second clip, a number of Savage X ambassadors are seen donning the styles while doing flips, ballet moves on a treadmill and more. Modeling the looks are martial artist Nelita Villezon, ballerina Elsa Stallings, model Joanna Pauline and rollerskater Ayasha.

The Savage X Fenty sportswear line drops Nov. 9 on savagex.com/sport.

Rumors of a 2023 stadium tour and ninth studio album have yet to be confirmed, but fans of the Barbadian singer could get lucky and hear new music at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show. Like presentations in years past, the show will air on Amazon Prime Video and remain on that platform to stream following its Nov. 9 premiere. Lingerie featured in the show will be available for purchase on Amazon Fashion starting that same day.

Per the announcement, the latest drop is “an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for everyBODY.”

Last year’s Emmy-winning show featured lingerie worn by Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, and more. Performers included Nas, Daddy Yankee, and Jazmine Sullivan. This time around, expect even more Fenty savagery.

