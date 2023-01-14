Get set for a Super Wild Card clash under the lights with the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds and the most intriguing props from our friends at FanDuel.

Two division rivals clash Sunday night as Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC’s final Wild Card game of the weekend. The game’s biggest story, however, takes place off the field, as superstar Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out due to PCL and MCL injuries he sustained in week 13. Huntley and Anthony Brown are in line to see some time as the Ravens look to win a road playoff game for the second time in three years.

Cincinnati just handled Baltimore in week 18, an 11-point win that sealed up the AFC North and gave the Bengals momentum as they look to defend their AFC championship from a season ago. Heading into this NFL postseason showdown, let’s check out all the Ravens vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 15 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Cincinnati Bengals -8.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +8.5 (-110)

: Cincinnati Bengals -8.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +8.5 (-110) Moneyline : Cincinnati Bengals (-460) / Baltimore Ravens (+360)

: Cincinnati Bengals (-460) / Baltimore Ravens (+360) Over/Under: OVER 40.5 (-110) / UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Joe Mixon: -110

-110 Ja’Marr Chase: +100

+100 Tee Higgins: +170

+170 JK Dobbins: +210

+210 Mark Andrews: +320

+320 Tyler Boyd: +330

+330 Hayden Hurst: +340

+340 Samaje Perine: +350

+350 Gus Edwards: +500

+500 Demarcus Robinson: +500

To Score 2+ TDs

Joe Mixon: +500

+500 Ja’Marr Chase: +550

+550 Tee Higgins: +950

+950 JK Dobbins: +1300

+1300 Mark Andrews: +2100

+2100 Hayden Hurst: +2400

+2400 Tyler Boyd: +2500

+2500 Samaje Perine: +2800

+2800 Tyler Huntley: +5500

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Wild Card Round (Sunday) https://t.co/5NCq6HuTLD — numberFire (@numberFire) January 13, 2023

Top Ravens-Bengals Over/Unders

Joe Burrow passing yards: 265.5

265.5 Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-180), Under 1.5 (+140)

Over 1.5 (-180), Under 1.5 (+140) Joe Burrow pass completions: 24.5

24.5 JK Dobbins rushing yards: 61.5

61.5 Joe Mixon rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 Gus Edwards rushing yards: 28.5

28.5 Samaje Perine rushing yards: Over 17.5 (+100), Under 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (+100), Under 17.5 (-122) Joe Burrow rushing yards: Over 11.5 (+100), Under 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (+100), Under 11.5 (-122) Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 76.5

76.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards: 59.5

59.5 Mark Andrews receiving yards: 50.5

50.5 Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Demarcus Robinson receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 28.5

28.5 Joe Mixon receiving yards: 24.5

24.5 Samaje Perine receiving yards: Over Over 12.5 (+100), Under 12.5 (-122)

Over Over 12.5 (+100), Under 12.5 (-122) Trenton Irwin receiving yards: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Top Ravens vs. Bengals Game Prop Parlays

Cincinnati -6.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +170

+170 Baltimore +6.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +250

+250 Cincinnati -6.5 AND OVER 43.5: +260

+260 Baltimore +6.5 AND OVER 43.5: +480

