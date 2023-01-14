About Boardroom

Betting January 14, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Wild Card

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Last Updated: January 15, 2023
Get set for a Super Wild Card clash under the lights with the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds and the most intriguing props from our friends at FanDuel.

Two division rivals clash Sunday night as Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC’s final Wild Card game of the weekend. The game’s biggest story, however, takes place off the field, as superstar Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out due to PCL and MCL injuries he sustained in week 13. Huntley and Anthony Brown are in line to see some time as the Ravens look to win a road playoff game for the second time in three years.

Cincinnati just handled Baltimore in week 18, an 11-point win that sealed up the AFC North and gave the Bengals momentum as they look to defend their AFC championship from a season ago. Heading into this NFL postseason showdown, let’s check out all the Ravens vs. Bengals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook

Ravens vs. Bengals Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 15 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

  • Point Spread: Cincinnati Bengals -8.5 (-110) / Baltimore Ravens +8.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-460) / Baltimore Ravens (+360)
  • Over/Under: OVER 40.5 (-110) / UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

  • Joe Mixon: -110
  • Ja’Marr Chase: +100
  • Tee Higgins: +170
  • JK Dobbins: +210
  • Mark Andrews: +320
  • Tyler Boyd: +330
  • Hayden Hurst: +340
  • Samaje Perine: +350
  • Gus Edwards: +500
  • Demarcus Robinson: +500

To Score 2+ TDs

  • Joe Mixon: +500
  • Ja’Marr Chase: +550
  • Tee Higgins: +950
  • JK Dobbins: +1300
  • Mark Andrews: +2100
  • Hayden Hurst: +2400
  • Tyler Boyd: +2500
  • Samaje Perine: +2800
  • Tyler Huntley: +5500

Top Ravens-Bengals Over/Unders

  • Joe Burrow passing yards: 265.5
  • Joe Burrow passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-180), Under 1.5 (+140)
  • Joe Burrow pass completions: 24.5
  • JK Dobbins rushing yards: 61.5
  • Joe Mixon rushing yards: 55.5
  • Gus Edwards rushing yards: 28.5
  • Samaje Perine rushing yards: Over 17.5 (+100), Under 17.5 (-122)
  • Joe Burrow rushing yards: Over 11.5 (+100), Under 11.5 (-122)
  • Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: 76.5
  • Tee Higgins receiving yards: 59.5
  • Mark Andrews receiving yards: 50.5
  • Tyler Boyd receiving yards: 35.5
  • Demarcus Robinson receiving yards: 29.5
  • Hayden Hurst receiving yards: 28.5
  • Joe Mixon receiving yards: 24.5
  • Samaje Perine receiving yards: Over Over 12.5 (+100), Under 12.5 (-122)
  • Trenton Irwin receiving yards: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Top Ravens vs. Bengals Game Prop Parlays

  • Cincinnati -6.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +170
  • Baltimore +6.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +250
  • Cincinnati -6.5 AND OVER 43.5: +260
  • Baltimore +6.5 AND OVER 43.5: +480

