‘RapCaviar Presents’ is Headed to Hulu

Karam Gill, director of the upcoming Lil Baby documentary, serves as executive producer and creative director behind the all-new docuseries from Hulu and Spotify.

Spotify’s “RapCaviar” playlist propelled Lil Uzi Vert into an echelon of rap superstardom that only few have ever been able to reach. Now that same curated playlist, which maintains a massive reach of more than 14 million users, is inspiring an entire docuseries entitled RapCaviar Presents due out later this year.

Behind the docuseries are Hulu and Spotify as well as Sony Pictures Television’s IPC studio. The series will dig into the cultural influence of the playlist as well as its impact on the music industry and the streaming landscape.

RapCaviar will run in eight episodes long and feature commentary from some of today’s hottest hip-hop artists including Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Saweetie.

Karan Gill, who’s been making headlines lately for his directorial work on the upcoming Lil Baby documentary, titled UNTRAPPED: THE STORY OF LIL BABY that debuted at Tribeca Film Festival last month, has been tapped as executive producer and creative director of RapCaviar Presents.

Gill first made his directorial debut with the documentary G Funk back in 2017, which chronicles the untold story of Warren G, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and the rise of one of hip-hop’s most iconic West Coast subgenres. Gill also became well known in the Quality Control circle for his work on doc series Ice Cold, and then even more broadly known for his work on the Showtime documentary series Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Av Accius, known for producing Murder in the Thirst, and Marcus A. Clarke, who worked on both Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, will serve as co-executive producers. Steve Rivo will operate as the show runner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gill, Keith McQuirter, Peter J. Scalettar, Farah X and Mandon Lovett have all been tapped as episodic directors as well.

Spotify execs Carl Chery and Liz Gateley will also oversee creative alongside IPC co-founders Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

RapCaviar Presents is the latest in a slew of music-based documentaries drawing interest and creating buzz. Prevalent examples include Amazon Prime’s A Man Named Scott (2021), Netflix’s Jeen-Yus : A Kanye Trilogy (2022), Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana (2020), Apple Original Films’ Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (2021), Disney+’s Olivia Rodrigo: driving home to u (a Sour film) , and the long-awaited Hulu documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion.

It should come as no surprise, then, that both music streaming services and television streamers are racing to own and explore these cultural stories on the grandest levels.