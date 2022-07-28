The Atlanta superstar shows his range in the lead role in “Takeover World,” a Web3-powered film.

Migos’ lead man Quavo is front and center once again.

Following rumors of a breakup of the prolific rap trio, Quavo is furthering his own solo endeavors. In his next pursuit, he is set to star as Guy Miller in the new action-thrillerTakeover World, developed by Quality Control Films, Georgia Production Finance, and Trioscope.

Trioscope, the company behind Netflix’sThe Liberator, has been working to innovate the way entertainment and media are produced. To do so, it is tapping into its Web3-enabled community.

Directed by Greg Jonkajtys and written by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard andThe Fugitive) and Brandon Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Takeover World will mix animation and live-action stunt performance to capture the intricacies and realities of Atlanta’s dangerous street racing scene. The company partnered with Bandwagon on expansive CGI technology for the project.

Before the film hits the silver screen,Takeover World will launch an immersive open world in the Web3 space. Fans and car enthusiasts alike will be able to get in on the action with exclusive access and an inside look at the making of the film.

In addition, fans can scoop an NFT that unlocks unparalleled access and perks, including the chance to visit the set, get 3D-scanned into the film as an extra, attend the wrap party, view insider livestreams, and more.

Quavo previously appeared on the hit shows Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico, but his latest role promises to be his most intriguing yet.

“This project is the future of movie-making,” the Migos artist said in a press release. “It gets fans involved at the onset of Takeover World, the opportunity to own a piece of a new franchise and the ability to influence and be part of how an action feature gets made.”

As for fans who claim a Takeover World Sauce Club NFT, they will be able to play a first-of-its-kind card collecting and trading game based on a vast world of characters from the Takeover World universe.

“We’re encouraging fans to get in the driver seat with us from the jump to help build the world and shape the story with us,” L.C. Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, said in the release.

The first of four NFT card collections is scheduled to drop in September.