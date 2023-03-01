Rih and the brand haven’t released anything together since 2017 — but it sure sounds like Puma Fenty could be coming back to our lives.

The Rihanna x Fenty Puma collaboration lives to see another collection. The German sportswear brand announced Wednesday that once again, fans can possibly anticipate new threads in the near future. To be fair, the post on Puma’s primary Instagram simply said “She’s back,” written in beige with both the Fenty and Puma logos placed underneath the words in matching color.

For the caption, all that was added was “Coming soon.” No release date, teaser photo, nothing. If we want to speculate anything about the upcoming drop, it’s purely the color scheme used to announce the return.

But it sure is intriguing…

The soon-to-be mother of two’s last merch and clothing collection with the brand was six years ago in 2017 when she dropped an eclectic runway capsule that merged athleisure and schoolwear styles. The alliance itself, however, dates all the way back to 2014 when Rihanna took the reins as Puma’s women’s creative director. Footwear was what turned heads back then, and standouts like fluffy slides and Creeper Clyde’s reimagined in suede and velvet had fans placing orders in droves. The creative director role now belongs to June Ambrose, succeeding the “Work” singer after she departed to start her incredibly lucrative Fenty Beauty makeup and skincare empire.

Sure, hopes of a new album or tour haven’t come true yet, but it doesn’t matter. With a Super Bowl LVII halftime triumph, a second live performance of 2023 set to arrive at the Oscars on March 12, and this latest mysterious tease, there will be plenty of Rihanna for the Navy to get their fill in the weeks and months to come.