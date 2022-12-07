Taking Stock of the World’s Publicly Traded Sports Teams

From the titans of European soccer to the denizens of Madison Square Garden, Boardroom explores the leading sports organizations with listed stock offerings.

During a time when roughly $22.1 billion in major professional sports teams are up for sale, it’s easily forgotten that a bunch of major franchises are publicly traded, or alternatively part of a larger parent company listed on the stock exchange.

If you’re a fan of such a franchise (or otherwise believe in their trajectory) and you have a couple of extra bucks lying around, perhaps you’ve already become an official investor. The trend has been relatively more popular to date among the ranks of major European soccer; Manchester United is the most visible among them, but they’re far from the only club that’s gone the publicly listed route.

Let’s get right into our master list of publicly traded sports teams around the world.

Major Sports Organizations With Publicly Traded Stock

Share prices reflect financial figures as of Dec. 6, 2022.

Current Valuation: $4.6 billion

Purchase Value (2005): $1.4 billion

Stock: MANU

Price Per Share: $18.50

The US-based Glazer family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought Man United 17 years ago and eventually brought them public in 2012. In November, they revealed that they are exploring “strategic alternatives” with regard to a potential sale of some or all of the team.

Current Valuation: $6.1 billion

Purchase Value (1995): $600 million

Stock: MSGS

Price Per Share: $182.78

New York Rangers (NHL)

Current Valuation: $2 billion

Purchase Value (1995): $600 million (in conjunction with Knicks)

Stock: MSGS

Price Per Share: $182.78

Cablevision, originally founded by Charles Dolan, bought out ITT Corp.’s stake in the Knicks and Rangers in 1997, giving the company full control of the teams for the first time. Despite the occasional rumors, don’t expect son James Dolan’s MSG Sports Corp. to sell anytime soon.

Juventus FC (Serie A)

Current Valuation: $2.45 billion

Purchase Value (1923): N/A

Stock: JUVE

Price Per Share: $0.54

The Agnelli family is an Italian dynasty started by Giovanni Agnelli, who was one of the founders of automaker Fiat. They are also primarily known for investing in Ferrari (1969), Lancia (1969), and Alfa Romeo (1986). Juve led Serie A football clubs in total revenue in the 2020-21 season with $515 million.

Current Valuation: $2.1 billion

Purchase Value (2007): $400 million

Stock: BATRA

Price Per Share: $34.54

Liberty Media bought the Braves from Time Warner for roughly $400 million in 2007, and set a new revenue record of $568 million in 2021 when they won the World Series. The parent company has future plans to split off the Braves, Truist Park, and the Battery Atlanta mixed-use development surrounding it as a separate stock under a new symbol; $BATRA is not legally distinct from Liberty Media.

Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Current Valuation: $1.8 billion

Purchase Value: N/A

Stock: BVB

Price Per Share: $4.7

One of the most successful German soccer clubs, Borussia Dortmund operates through the following segments: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, BVB Merchandising GmbH, BVB Event & Catering GmbH, and besttravel dortmund GmbH.

Toronto Blue Jays (MLB)

Current Valuation: $1.78 billion

Purchase Value (2000): $165 million

Stock: RCI

Price Per Share: $64.55

A modest caveat: the $RCI stock refers to Blue Jays owner Rogers Communications, Inc. as a whole; the company includes several other divisions beyond the baseball club, including internet and wireless services, television and radio networks, retail, and a minority share in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which operates the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, MLS’ Toronto FC, and CFL’s Argonauts.

In 2021, The Globe and Mail noted that Rogers has “talked about raising money by selling all or part of the baseball club,” but so far, we’ve seen no movement on that front. The team’s valuation is quite obviously way, way up since its initial purchase more than two decades ago.

Other Sports Organizations With Listed Stocks

AFC Ajax (AJAX)

SL Benfica (SLBEN)

Celtic FC (CCP)

FC Copenhagen (PARKEN)

FC Istres (MLFCI)

SS Lazio (SSL)

FC Porto (FCP)

AS Roma (ASR)

Sporting CP (SCP)

