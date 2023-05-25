PROJECT Q: Sony Revisits the PlayStation Handheld

Learn more about the newly-revealed handheld device that will use WiFi to unlock remote play for PlayStation 5 gamers.

Sony had no shortage of big announcements coming out of this week’s PlayStation Showcase. Perhaps principal among them? That the interactive and digital entertainment giant confirmed that it’s making a handheld gaming device for the first time since the 2011 introduction of the PlayStation Vita.

Coined “Project Q,” Sony’s new handheld device will let gamers play PlayStation 5 gaming titles remotely. Users will have to tap into Remote Play over WiFi to stream compatible PS5 video games on the handheld device, which will be equipped with an eight-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution. The device will also feature all of the buttons and features fans recognize from the DualSense wireless PS5 controller, including adaptive triggers to haptic feedback.

Notably, games streamed on PlayStation Project Q devices must first be downloaded on a user’s PS5 console.

Sony also announced that it developed its first official set of wireless earbuds that are equipped with connectivity to PS5, PC, and smartphone devices.

“Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said in an official news release. “We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile, and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed.”

Sony has yet to put a price tag on how much the Project Q device will cost at retail.

So, will Sony’s upcoming PlayStation device be able to compete with beloved portables like the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck? We don’t know yet, but the gaming giant is already limiting its reach by only allowing PS5 games to stream on the new handheld device.

