Patriots vs. Cardinals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 14

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games played this season. (Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY Sports)

With both teams hurting for a win, will the Patriots or Cardinals come out on top on Monday Night Football? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Week 14 in the NFL closes with a critical game in the AFC playoff race as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots battle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Two losses in a row have steered New England off track in its postseason quest, but losses Sunday by division rivals New York and Miami opened the door for the Pats to gain ground in the wild-card race with a road win in Glendale.

Arizona fell on hard times of late, with losses in four of five and six of eight games to fall out of playoff contention. Murray was supposed to lead a potent offense this season, but the Cards have reached 25 points just five times this season. If they can get there, they’re 4-1 in those games, but the offensive consistency just hasn’t been there in 2022.

Heading into this inter-conference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Patriots vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 14

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : New England Patriots -1.5 (-114) / Arizona Cardinals +1.5 (-106)

: New England Patriots -1.5 (-114) / Arizona Cardinals +1.5 (-106) Moneyline : New England Patriots (-130) / Arizona Cardinals (+110)

: New England Patriots (-130) / Arizona Cardinals (+110) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-108) / UNDER 43.5 (-112)

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: +450

+450 James Conner: +550

+550 DeAndre Hopkins: +800

+800 Devante Parker: +1200

+1200 Marquise Brown: +1300

+1300 Nelson Agholor: +1400

+1400 Kyler Murray: +1500

+1500 Kendrick Bourne: +1600

+1600 Hunter Henry: +1700

+1700 Tyquan Thornton: +1800

+1800 Greg Dortch: +2000

+2000 Jonnu Smith: +2400

Anytime TD Scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson: -160

-160 James Conner: -110

-110 DeAndre Hopkins: +140

+140 Devante Parker: +230

+230 Marquise Brown: +250

+250 Nelson Agholor: +280

+280 Kyler Murray: +290

+290 Hunter Henry: +340

+340 Kendrick Bourne: +350

+350 Tyquan Thornton: +400

+400 Greg Dortch: +420

To Score 2+ touchdowns

Rhamondre Stevenson: +330

+330 James Conner: +500

+500 DeAndre Hopkins: +750

+750 Devante Parker: +1300

+1300 Marquise Brown: +1900

+1900 Nelson Agholor: +1900

+1900 Kyler Murray: +2400

+2400 Hunter Henry: +2800

+2800 Kendrick Bourne: +3100

+3100 Tyquan Thornton: +3400

+3400 Greg Dortch: +3400

Top Cardinals vs. Patriots Over/Unders

Kyler Murray passing yards: 238.5

238.5 Kyler Murray passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184)

Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184) Kyler Murray pass completions: 22.5

22.5 Mac Jones passing yards: 227.5

227.5 Mac Jones passing TDs : Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184)

: Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184) Mac Jones pass completions: Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104)

Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104) Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 75.5

75.5 James Conner rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Kyler Murray rushing yards: 34.5

34.5 DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 75.5

75.5 Devante Parker receiving yards : 39.5

: 39.5 Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards : 34.5

: 34.5 Hunter Henry receiving yards : 30.5

: 30.5 Nelson Agholor receiving yards : 29.5

: 29.5 Tyquan Thornton receiving yards : 24.5

: 24.5 James Connor receiving yards : 18.5

: 18.5 Jonnu Smith receiving yards: 12.5

Top Player Props

Mac Jones to throw 2+ touchdowns AND New England win: +215

+215 Kyler Murray to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Arizona win: +240

+240 Mac Jones to throw 3+ touchdowns AND New England win: +350

+350 Kyler Murray to throw 3+ touchdowns AND Arizona win: +430

+430 DeAndre Hopkins to have 10+ receptions AND Arizona win: +560

