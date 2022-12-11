About Boardroom

Betting December 11, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Patriots vs. Cardinals Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 14

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games played this season. (Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY Sports)
With both teams hurting for a win, will the Patriots or Cardinals come out on top on Monday Night Football? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Week 14 in the NFL closes with a critical game in the AFC playoff race as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots battle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Two losses in a row have steered New England off track in its postseason quest, but losses Sunday by division rivals New York and Miami opened the door for the Pats to gain ground in the wild-card race with a road win in Glendale.

Arizona fell on hard times of late, with losses in four of five and six of eight games to fall out of playoff contention. Murray was supposed to lead a potent offense this season, but the Cards have reached 25 points just five times this season. If they can get there, they’re 4-1 in those games, but the offensive consistency just hasn’t been there in 2022.

Heading into this inter-conference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Patriots vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Cardinals Odds: NFL Week 14

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: New England Patriots -1.5 (-114) / Arizona Cardinals +1.5 (-106)
  • Moneyline: New England Patriots (-130) / Arizona Cardinals (+110)
  • Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-108) / UNDER 43.5 (-112)

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Rhamondre Stevenson: +450
  • James Conner: +550
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +800
  • Devante Parker: +1200
  • Marquise Brown: +1300
  • Nelson Agholor: +1400
  • Kyler Murray: +1500
  • Kendrick Bourne: +1600
  • Hunter Henry: +1700
  • Tyquan Thornton: +1800
  • Greg Dortch: +2000
  • Jonnu Smith: +2400

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Rhamondre Stevenson: -160
  • James Conner: -110
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +140
  • Devante Parker: +230
  • Marquise Brown: +250
  • Nelson Agholor: +280
  • Kyler Murray: +290
  • Hunter Henry: +340
  • Kendrick Bourne: +350
  • Tyquan Thornton: +400
  • Greg Dortch: +420

To Score 2+ touchdowns

  • Rhamondre Stevenson: +330
  • James Conner: +500
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +750
  • Devante Parker: +1300
  • Marquise Brown: +1900
  • Nelson Agholor: +1900
  • Kyler Murray: +2400
  • Hunter Henry: +2800
  • Kendrick Bourne: +3100
  • Tyquan Thornton: +3400
  • Greg Dortch: +3400

Top Cardinals vs. Patriots Over/Unders
  • Kyler Murray passing yards: 238.5
  • Kyler Murray passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184)
  • Kyler Murray pass completions: 22.5
  • Mac Jones passing yards: 227.5
  • Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+142), Under 1.5 (-184)
  • Mac Jones pass completions: Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104)
  • Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 75.5
  • James Conner rushing yards: 59.5
  • Kyler Murray rushing yards: 34.5
  • DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 75.5
  • Devante Parker receiving yards: 39.5
  • Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards: 34.5
  • Hunter Henry receiving yards: 30.5
  • Nelson Agholor receiving yards: 29.5
  • Tyquan Thornton receiving yards: 24.5
  • James Connor receiving yards: 18.5
  • Jonnu Smith receiving yards: 12.5

Top Player Props

  • Mac Jones to throw 2+ touchdowns AND New England win: +215
  • Kyler Murray to throw 2+ touchdowns AND Arizona win: +240
  • Mac Jones to throw 3+ touchdowns AND New England win: +350
  • Kyler Murray to throw 3+ touchdowns AND Arizona win: +430
  • DeAndre Hopkins to have 10+ receptions AND Arizona win: +560

