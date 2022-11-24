All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.
Dinner is likely done at this point, but who’s down for a Thanksgiving nightcap? Bill Belichick leads a feisty New England Patriots team into the Twin Cities to take on Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The Pats are coming in hot, winners of three straight to move to 6-4 and right in the AFC playoff race, including Sunday’s last-minute win over the Jets.
Minnesota needs a bounce-back win in a big way after a 40-3 home drubbing against Dallas that snapped the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak. Will they get it despite Kirk Cousins’ poor primetime reputation? Grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets (responsibly, of course). Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Patriots vs. Vikings odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Vikings Odds: NFL Week 12
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-110) / New England Patriots +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (-136) / New England Patriots (+116)
- Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-110) / UNDER 42.5 (-110)
New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Dalvin Cook: +550
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +650
- Justin Jefferson: +700
- Damien Harris: +1000
- T.J. Hockenson: +1100
- Jakobi Meyers: +1100
- Adam Thielen: +1200
- Devante Parker: +1700
- Nelson Agholor: +1700
- KJ Osborn: +1800
- Hunter Henry: +1800
- Alexander Mattison: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Dalvin Cook: -105
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +100
- Justin Jefferson: +125
- Damien Harris: +185
- T.J. Hockenson: +220
- Jakobi Meyers: +230
- Adam Thielen: +240
- Devante Parker: +380
- Nelson Agholor: +380
- KJ Osborn: +380
- Hunter Henry: +410
- Alexander Mattison: +470
To Score 2+ TDs
- Dalvin Cook: +600
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +650
- Justin Jefferson: +750
- Damien Harris: +1400
- T.J. Hockenson: +1600
- Jakobi Meyers: +1800
- Adam Thielen: +2100
- Devante Parker: +3900
- Nelson Agholor: +3900
Top Patriots-Vikings Over/Unders
- Kirk Cousins passing yards: 246.5
- Kirk Cousins passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130)
- Kirk Cousins pass completions: Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104)
- Mac Jones passing yards: 224.5
- Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230)
- Mac Jones pass completions: Over 19.5 (-128), Under 19.5 (-104)
- Dalvin Cook rushing yards: 74.5
- Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 58.5
- Justin Jefferson receiving yards: 85.5
- Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: 54.5
- Adam Thielen receiving yards: 44.5
- T.J. Hockenson receiving yards: 42.5
- Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards: 29.5
- KJ Osborn receiving yards: 23.5
- Hunter Henry receiving yards: 21.5
- Dalvin Cook receiving yards: 13.5
Top Week 12 Patriots-Vikings Game Props
- Kirk Cousins to complete 20+ passes AND Minnesota win: +230
- Adam Thielen to have 4+ receptions AND Minnesota win: +265
- Rhamondre Stevenson to have 4+ receptions AND New England win: +280
- Mac Jones to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND New England win: +290
- Mac Jones to complete 20+ passes AND New England win: +330
- Justin Jefferson to have 8+ receptions AND Minnesota win: +340
