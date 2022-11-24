All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

Dinner is likely done at this point, but who’s down for a Thanksgiving nightcap? Bill Belichick leads a feisty New England Patriots team into the Twin Cities to take on Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The Pats are coming in hot, winners of three straight to move to 6-4 and right in the AFC playoff race, including Sunday’s last-minute win over the Jets.

Minnesota needs a bounce-back win in a big way after a 40-3 home drubbing against Dallas that snapped the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak. Will they get it despite Kirk Cousins’ poor primetime reputation? Grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets (responsibly, of course). Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Patriots vs. Vikings odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Vikings Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-110) / New England Patriots +3 (-110)

: Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-110) / New England Patriots +3 (-110) Moneyline : Minnesota Vikings (-136) / New England Patriots (+116)

: Minnesota Vikings (-136) / New England Patriots (+116) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-110) / UNDER 42.5 (-110)

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Dalvin Cook: +550

+550 Rhamondre Stevenson: +650

+650 Justin Jefferson: +700

+700 Damien Harris: +1000

+1000 T.J. Hockenson: +1100

+1100 Jakobi Meyers: +1100

+1100 Adam Thielen: +1200

+1200 Devante Parker: +1700

+1700 Nelson Agholor: +1700

+1700 KJ Osborn: +1800

+1800 Hunter Henry: +1800

+1800 Alexander Mattison: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Dalvin Cook: -105

-105 Rhamondre Stevenson: +100

+100 Justin Jefferson: +125

+125 Damien Harris: +185

+185 T.J. Hockenson: +220

+220 Jakobi Meyers: +230

+230 Adam Thielen: +240

+240 Devante Parker: +380

+380 Nelson Agholor: +380

+380 KJ Osborn: +380

+380 Hunter Henry: +410

+410 Alexander Mattison: +470

To Score 2+ TDs

Dalvin Cook: +600

+600 Rhamondre Stevenson: +650

+650 Justin Jefferson: +750

+750 Damien Harris: +1400

+1400 T.J. Hockenson: +1600

+1600 Jakobi Meyers: +1800

+1800 Adam Thielen: +2100

+2100 Devante Parker: +3900

+3900 Nelson Agholor: +3900

“This could be one of the biggest regular-season games of Kirk Cousins’ career.”@heykayadams on the Vikings taking on the Patriots Thursday night⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/J3LaMvDbIs — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 23, 2022

Top Patriots-Vikings Over/Unders

Kirk Cousins passing yards: 246.5

246.5 Kirk Cousins passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130)

Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-130) Kirk Cousins pass completions: Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104)

Over 20.5 (-138), Under 20.5 (+104) Mac Jones passing yards: 224.5

224.5 Mac Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230)

Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230) Mac Jones pass completions: Over 19.5 (-128), Under 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-128), Under 19.5 (-104) Dalvin Cook rushing yards: 74.5

74.5 Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 58.5

58.5 Justin Jefferson receiving yards: 85.5

85.5 Jakobi Meyers receiving yards : 54.5

: 54.5 Adam Thielen receiving yards : 44.5

: 44.5 T.J. Hockenson receiving yards : 42.5

: 42.5 Rhamondre Stevenson receiving yards : 29.5

: 29.5 KJ Osborn receiving yards : 23.5

: 23.5 Hunter Henry receiving yards : 21.5

: 21.5 Dalvin Cook receiving yards: 13.5

Top Week 12 Patriots-Vikings Game Props

Kirk Cousins to complete 20+ passes AND Minnesota win: +230

+230 Adam Thielen to have 4+ receptions AND Minnesota win: +265

+265 Rhamondre Stevenson to have 4+ receptions AND New England win: +280

+280 Mac Jones to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND New England win: +290

+290 Mac Jones to complete 20+ passes AND New England win: +330

+330 Justin Jefferson to have 8+ receptions AND Minnesota win: +340

