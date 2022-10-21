Overtime Elite Tips Off New Season with GMC

Amen Thompson during a preseason game between City Reapers and California Basketball Club on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite)

Mikey Williams and Amen and Ausar Thompson headlined the league’s star-studded season opener as it unveiled its newest truck and SUV partner.

As Overtime Elite motored into its second season with its opening night on Thursday, it also announced a multi-year partnership with GMC. The agreement includes sponsorship of its opening night and naming rights to the premier high school and prep basketball league’s Atlanta practice courts.

The event, which was streamed on Overtime Elite’s YouTube channel, featured Amen and Ausar Thompson of City Reapers (the projected third and eighth overall picks in ESPN’s latest 2023 mock draft), social media superstar Mikey Williams (the 30th-ranked recruit in ESPN’s 2023 class), and Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Cameron is ESPN’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025. Bronny James even made an unscheduled, unannounced appearance.

GMC is now OTE’s official truck and SUV partner. The General Motors brand introduced the waitlist for the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 truck at the opening night event.

“GMC continues its electric truck revolution with the Sierra EV Denali, and we’re excited to be teaming up with Overtime Elite as they continue to elevate the fan experience in an exciting, engaging, and tech-forward way,” Rich Latek, GMC’s director of marketing, said. “This collaboration will allow fans across the world to engage with the GMC and Overtime brands in a uniquely digital fashion.”

Each season, GMC will be the title partner of a dedicated OTE content series, showcasing players’ journeys from the high school and prep level to college and the pros.

Matt Bewley of Cold Hearts walks onto the court during a preseason game between Cold Hearts and Hoop Nation. (Kyle Hess/Overtime Elite)

“Signing GMC to our league signals to the marketplace that we are continuing to build on the successes of season one,” said Dan Porter, Overtime’s founder and CEO. “GMC’s mission to always push the envelope on innovation makes them a perfect partner for us as we continue to change the way fans experience basketball through our millions of fans digitally around the globe. Our sold-out Opening Night was a great way to kick off this partnership.”

Overtime Elite will feature six teams for its 2022-2023 season. City Reapers, Cold Hearts, and YNG Dreamerz are composed of OTE players, while three local schools enter season two to add pro-style variety to the proceedings.

