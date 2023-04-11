The film featuring Five Boroughs legends like Mark Jackson, Rafer Alston, Stephon Marbury, and Kenny Anderson is nominated for Outstanding Long Documentary.

NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary collaboration between Boardroom and Showtime, was nominated for a 2023 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Long Documentary, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.

Boardroom and 35V co-founders Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman were executive producers on the 2022 feature-length film illuminating the history and enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft and taste for showmanship at the city’s iconic schoolyards, parks, and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s.

The movie featured New York playground and high school legends like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, who took their unique games from the asphalt playgrounds to high school gyms and all the way to the NBA. Other cultural figures who provided insight for the documentary included Stephen A. Smith, Fat Joe, Cam’Ron, and iconic coaches like Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino, and Lou Carnesecca.

Other nominees in the category include After Jackie from History Channel, Citizen Ashe from CNN, The Redeem Team from the Olympic Channel and Netflix, and Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair from the WWE.

ESPN led all networks with 59 nominations this year, followed by NBC Sports with 38, and Fox Sports with 33. NFL 360 and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games led all programs with 10 nominations apiece, followed by the 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament with eight and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven.

The 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards take place on May 22 in New York City.

Fans can stream NYC Point Gods on the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps now.