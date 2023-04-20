About Boardroom

Cannabis April 20, 2023
Welcome to The House of Cannabis

New York City plays host to The House of Cannabis, a first-of-its-kind cannabis experience blending art, music, and fashion with the emerging industry.

With the proliferation of legalized cannabis around the country, cannabis culture has grown rapidly. Yes, from festivals to museums, the good green is having a moment.

In New York City, one space is bringing together cannabis and the best of art, music, and fashion for a one-of-a-kind experience. The House of Cannabis (THC NYC) self-describes as “an immersive destination exploring the sights, scents, sounds, and stories of cannabis.”

In addition to its uniquely curated collection, it has demonstrated a commitment to employing individuals who were previously incarcerated on cannabis-related charges. Marcelle Frey, co-founder of THC NYC, noted this is not accidental.

“Social equity and social justice are in [THC NYC’s] DNA,” she told Boardroom.

The space reckons with the past and the present of weed culture in thoughtful and creative ways, making it a must-see spot for cannabis connoisseurs.

Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin went behind the scenes for a special tour. Check it out!

Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.