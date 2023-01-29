San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is one of the finest talents in the NFL, full stop. In just four seasons, he has vaulted himself among the ranks of the most impactful defensive players you’ll find, racking up sacks and quarterback pressures as a core piece of a Niners defensive unit that is one of the most feared in the league.

For now, Bosa is still on his rookie contract, and though the money he has made since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2019 is life-changing, it won’t be long before he takes things into the stratosphere.

That’s just how good he’s been out in Santa Clara.

So, what do the salary particulars of the Ohio State product actually look like? Let’s take a closer look at the 49ers’ Nick Bosa rookie scale contract.

Nick Bosa Contract & Salary Breakdown

All numbers and figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $51,515,248

Average annual salary: $10,303,049.60

Guaranteed at signing: $33,551,865

Free agency: 2024

2022 salary: $5,200,225

2023: $17,859,000

Notably, Bosa is eligible for a contract extension, and he is more than deserving of a big payday given his relentless productivity and the typically high salary standards for pass-rushers. He was named a finalist for 2022 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the league in sacks with 18.5; on a formidable San Francisco D, Bosa is arguably the foremost star and a top priority for any offensive line to account for.

That said, there is some precedence for what a player like Bosa will receive in a new deal. Spotrac estimates that the annual value for Bosa’s next contract to be around $26.6 million, placing him in the same AAV realm as 2021 Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt of the Steelers — as well as Bosa’s older brother, Chargers edge man Joey.

All told, expect a windfall to be coming the former Buckeye’s way sooner rather than later.

Nick Bosa’s NFL Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $33,656,248

PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2023: $51,515,248

