NHL Futures Betting Odds For The 2022-23 Season

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Boardroom explores who else to keep an eye on with your preseason NHL futures betting odds.
Drop the puck and let’s get the 2022-23 NHL season started.
This year’s hockey schedule gets off to a bit of an unorthodox beginning. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators have already gotten things started in Prague, while some teams still have preseason games on Friday and Saturday.
Everyone is back in North America and playing regular season games by Oct. 11.
There’s a lot to be decided in terms of who wins this year’s Stanley Cup and President’s Trophy, as well as who walks away as division and conference winners.
The Colorado Avalanche are still at the top of the ranks after winning their third Stanley Cup and their first since 2001 last season. Thanks to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, we’ve got the full rundown of NHL futures odds below.
Stanley Cup Winner Odds 2023
Colorado Avalanche: +450
Carolina Hurricanes: +1000
Toronto Maple Leafs: +1000
Florida Panthers: +1100
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1200
Edmonton Oilers: +1500
Calgary Flames: +1500
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1700
Minnesota Wild: +1800
New York Rangers: +1800
President’s Trophy Odds 2023
Colorado Avalanche: +300
Toronto Maple Leafs: +750
Florida Panthers: +1000
Carolina Hurricanes: +1100
Calgary Flames: +1300
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1300
Edmonton Oilers: +1300
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1600
Minnesota Wild: +1700
New York Rangers: +2000
2022-23 Conference Winners Odds
East
Carolina Hurricanes: +500
Toronto Maple Leafs: +500
Florida Panthers: +550
Tampa Bay Lightning: +650
Pittsburgh Penguins: +850
West
Colorado Avalanche: +200
Edmonton Oilers: +700
Calgary Flames: +700
Minnesota Wild: +850
Vegas Golden Knights: +1000
2023 Division Winner Odds
Metropolitan
Carolina Hurricanes: +200
Pittsburgh Penguins: +280
New York Rangers: +350
Washington Capitals: +750
New York Islanders: +850
New Jersey Devils: +2000
Columbus Blue Jackets: +5000
Philadelphia Flyers: +7500
Atlantic
Toronto Maple Leafs: +180
Florida Panthers: +230
Tampa Bay Lightning: +260
Boston Bruins: +1000
Ottawa Senators: +2500
Detroit Red Wings: +3000
Buffalo Sabres: +7000
Montreal Canadiens: +10000
Central
Colorado Avalanche: -150
Minnesota Wild: +400
Nashville Predators: +1000
St. Louis Blues: +1000
Dallas Stars: +1400
Winnipeg Jets: +2000
Arizona Coyotes: +24000
Chicago Blackhawks: +24000
Pacific
Calgary Flames: +220
Edmonton Oilers: +250
Vegas Golden Knights: +410
Los Angeles Kings: +450
Vancouver Canucks: +1000
Seattle Kraken: +3400
San Jose Sharks: +7000
Anaheim Ducks: +7000
Let the games begin.
Read More:
- NFT Sales Roundup: Rare, Crowned Bored Ape Sells for $1M
- Saquon Barkley Contract & Salary Breakdown
- NFL Week 5 Best Bets Primer: The Top Over/Unders, Spreads, Teasers & Props
- Russell Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, and What the Broncos Should’ve Done
- The New MLB Wild Card Format: Chaos or Cutting-edge?