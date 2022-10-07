NHL Futures Betting Odds For The 2022-23 Season

The Colorado Avalanche are favorites to win the Stanley Cup again. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche are favored to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Boardroom explores who else to keep an eye on with your preseason NHL futures betting odds.

Drop the puck and let’s get the 2022-23 NHL season started.

This year’s hockey schedule gets off to a bit of an unorthodox beginning. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators have already gotten things started in Prague, while some teams still have preseason games on Friday and Saturday.

Everyone is back in North America and playing regular season games by Oct. 11.

There’s a lot to be decided in terms of who wins this year’s Stanley Cup and President’s Trophy, as well as who walks away as division and conference winners.

The Colorado Avalanche are still at the top of the ranks after winning their third Stanley Cup and their first since 2001 last season. Thanks to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, we’ve got the full rundown of NHL futures odds below.

Stanley Cup Winner Odds 2023

Colorado Avalanche: +450

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1000

Florida Panthers: +1100

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1200

Edmonton Oilers: +1500

Calgary Flames: +1500

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1700

Minnesota Wild: +1800

New York Rangers: +1800

President’s Trophy Odds 2023

Colorado Avalanche: +300

Toronto Maple Leafs: +750

Florida Panthers: +1000

Carolina Hurricanes: +1100

Calgary Flames: +1300

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1300

Edmonton Oilers: +1300

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1600

Minnesota Wild: +1700

New York Rangers: +2000

2022-23 Conference Winners Odds

East

Carolina Hurricanes: +500

Toronto Maple Leafs: +500

Florida Panthers: +550

Tampa Bay Lightning: +650

Pittsburgh Penguins: +850

West

Colorado Avalanche: +200

Edmonton Oilers: +700

Calgary Flames: +700

Minnesota Wild: +850

Vegas Golden Knights: +1000

2023 Division Winner Odds

Metropolitan

Carolina Hurricanes: +200

Pittsburgh Penguins: +280

New York Rangers: +350

Washington Capitals: +750

New York Islanders: +850

New Jersey Devils: +2000

Columbus Blue Jackets: +5000

Philadelphia Flyers: +7500

Atlantic

Toronto Maple Leafs: +180

Florida Panthers: +230

Tampa Bay Lightning: +260

Boston Bruins: +1000

Ottawa Senators: +2500

Detroit Red Wings: +3000

Buffalo Sabres: +7000

Montreal Canadiens: +10000

Central

Colorado Avalanche: -150

Minnesota Wild: +400

Nashville Predators: +1000

St. Louis Blues: +1000

Dallas Stars: +1400

Winnipeg Jets: +2000

Arizona Coyotes: +24000

Chicago Blackhawks: +24000

Pacific

Calgary Flames: +220

Edmonton Oilers: +250

Vegas Golden Knights: +410

Los Angeles Kings: +450

Vancouver Canucks: +1000

Seattle Kraken: +3400

San Jose Sharks: +7000

Anaheim Ducks: +7000

Let the games begin.

