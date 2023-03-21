Beginning in 2024-25, the new NHL Fanatics pact expands on the company’s status as the hockey league’s e-commerce operator.

The NHL has a new official on-ice partner. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced a new 10-year pact with the league set to begin in the 2024-25 campaign. With this deal, Fanatics becomes the NHL’s authentic outfitter of on-ice uniforms and supplier of authentic jerseys at retail — and for the first time, Fanatics branding will be emblazoned directly on each player’s uniform.

For the last two decades, Fanatics has grown into a premier destination for NHL merch for all 32 franchises, including headwear, replica jerseys, licensed memorabilia, performance and training products, Stanley Cup Champions apparel, and more. Fanatics also runs the hockey league’s e-commerce operation.

“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and serving our Players and fans,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of the news. “Fanatics is a sports industry market leader and with its proven track record in e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear — including the popular NHL replica jerseys and Authentic Pro performance and training products — our Players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”

As Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin added on the occasion:

“This is a seminal moment in the history of Fanatics, and a testament to the hands-on, collaborative relationship with the NHL that we’ve built over the years. In addition to our tireless commitment to super serving sports fans around the world, Fanatics has equipped athletes, coaches, and team staffs with performance products across many sports for years. Everything we do as a company pushes the boundaries to create more highly engaged experiences and revolutionary products for fans, athletes, and partners, and I can’t wait to see our brand on official on-ice uniforms for the first time.”

The new Fanatics on-ice NHL uniforms will build upon the expanding collection of performance and technical products that Fanatics currently manufactures for professional athletes across global sports. Fanatics has been the brand behind the NHL’s Authentic Pro product line since 2018, making it the official performance and training apparel and headwear products worn by players, coaches, and equipment and training staff across the league.

Adidas took over the uniform and apparel rights from Reebok ahead of the 2017-18 season. That deal was worth an estimated $70 million annually, per ESPN.

Fanatics has also manufactured and supplied official, on-field professional baseball uniforms for all 30 MLB teams since 2017, and is committing to bringing the same tactics regarding its operations, design, and manufacturing prowess for this next endeavor. Fanatics make close to 100,000 baseball uniforms each season. The sports memorabilia platform also markets authentic NFL jerseys that carry a Nike logo online and in stores.