NFT Sales Roundup: Robot Bored Ape Sells for $613K

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Ringers, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Otherdeeds, and more.
NFT sales volume is amping up, with new and seasoned projects rising to the top.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 297,700 buyers spent over $257.4 million on NFTs in the past seven days, up 15% compared to the previous week. NFT activity is down 1% overall, with roughly 1.4 million transactions going through between Jan. 13 and Jan. 20. NFT projects from the Yugaverse led the charge on top sales this week.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- The Ethereum blockchain attracted $203 million in sales, up 20%.
- Fan token sales volume is up 102%, with the market bringing in $1.1 billion. Some of the top-selling fan tokens include Atletico Madrid, Santos FC, Lazio, and FC Porto.
- Solana (-2%), Cardano (-2%), and ImmutableX (-17%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains bringing in $38.8 million, $3.1 million, and $2.7 million, respectively. Though its numbers trail far behind Ethereum, Solana is the second-highest blockchain by NFT sales volume.
- Newly minting project Mutant Hounds ranked #9 for the highest-selling NFT collection by sales volume. The project is getting a lot of attention from BAYC owners, and the mutant hounds have an eerie resemblance to MAYC NFTs.
- Flow and Polygon sales are up 64% and 49%, respectively. Both blockchains pulled in roughly $2.1 million in sales.
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $22.3 million (+60%)
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $18.1 million (+17%)
- Bored Ape Kennel Club: $12.9 million (+47%)
- Azuki: $10.5 million (-16%)
- Otherdeed: $6.6 million (+29%)
More NFT and crypto news:
- Even though DeGods and y00ts will soon move to Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, sales skyrocketed for their NFTs on Solana’s platform this week.
- Yuga Labs launched its mint event for Dookey Dash, a skill-based NFT game for BAYC and MAYC holders. Players had to purchase a Sewer Pass NFT and embark on an endless runner game similar to Temple Run.
- Moonbirds finally got its verified Twitter checkmark this week, and the project launched its third Moonbirds Grails mint. The unique mint event is only open to PROOF Collective pass holders and nested Grail trait Moonbird holders.
- CryptoSlam, the blockchain data analytics firm we use for our biweekly NFT Sales Roundups, merged with Web3 media company Forkast.News.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Bored Ape #4025 sold for $613,501 (395 ETH) on Jan. 16
Punk #7674 sold for $451,866 (286.69 ETH) on Jan. 18
Otherdeed #89263 sold for $270,968 (186.69 ETH) on Jan. 14
Azuki #4104 sold for $196,151 (127.50 ETH) on Jan. 18
Dmitri Cherniak’s Ringers #905 from Art Blocks sold for $132,620 (85 ETH) on Jan. 18
Read More:
- NFT Sales Roundup: Robot Bored Ape Sells for $613K
- What Would a JuJu Smith-Schuster Contract Extension Cost the Chiefs?
- The Most Valuable NBA Rosters: Grizzlies, Celtics Lead the Way
- Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap & Contracts Overview
- Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy