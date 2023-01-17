Merger Alert: CryptoSlam Joins Forces with Forkast.News

Under the new name Forkast Labs, the merged company will run a Web3-focused data intelligence and media platform.

CryptoSlam, a blockchain data analytics firm, announced Tuesday that it is merging with Web3 media company Forkast.News.

On Tuesday, the companies shared the news and said their new joint venture would be called Forkast Labs. The merged company will run a Web3-focused data intelligence and media platform. CryptoSlam founder Randy Wasinger and Forkast.News co-founder Angie Lau will join forces to lead Forkast Labs as co-CEOs. Forkast.News co-founder Sarah Chang will serve as the new company’s COO.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“CryptoSlam has established itself as the leader in multi-chain NFT data aggregation, and we now have the opportunity to parlay our infrastructure to serve an even wider audience,” Wasinger said in an official news release. “Just as Google organized the world’s information to make it useful for everyone, we at Forkast Labs are doing the same for the digital economy.”

And no fear if you’re worried about CryptoSlam taking down its user-friendly blockchain data platform. The firm assured the Web3 community in a Twitter thread that its platform will continue running.

🚨 We're doubling-down!



Thrilled to announce we're merging with @Forkast_News to power the trusted benchmarks and independent, data-driven storytelling needed by the global digital economy.https://t.co/LNSX8oFQfX



🧵👇 — CryptoSlam! (@cryptoslamio) January 17, 2023

CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merged after noticing a gap in the measurement, value, and coverage standard across the Web3 landscape. Under Forkast Labs, CryptoSlam will continue telling blockchain stories through a data lens, while Forkast.News will tackle the same task from a journalistic perspective. Forkast Labs will also build data indices, universal methodologies, business intelligence products, and APIs for the Web3 community to tap into.

CryptoSlam and Forkast.News are portfolio companies of Animoca Brands. The Block reports that the investment firm’s founder and Executive Chairman, Yat Siu, shepherded the merger deal.

“A media intelligence platform backed by industry-leading data analytics is what the blockchain industry needs right now,” Siu said in a statement. “CryptoSlam and Forkast.News have excellent track records in their own right, and as a combined entity can bring trust and transparency to the Web3 ecosystem.”

