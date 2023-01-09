PROOF Collective Signs with United Talent Agency

The Moonbirds parent company will work with UTA to expand its pixelated owl NFT project to new markets.

PROOF Collective, the Web3 brand behind the Moonbirds NFT project, inked a deal with Hollywood’s United Talent Agency (UTA) to take its pixelated owl NFTs to new heights.

UTA will bring its expertise in various divisions — including film, TV, licensing, marketing, video games, and more — to expand Moonbirds’ partnerships. PROOF founder Kevin Rose announced the news in a thread of tweets, saying UTA would be working on PROOF’s behalf to vet, broker, and executive partnership and expansion opportunities.

PROOF will work closely with UTA’s Head of Web3, Lesley Silverman, who also works with other notable Web3 brands such as CryptoPunks and Deadfellaz.

“After meeting quite a few agencies, it was clear that UTA is uniquely positioned to push our brand into new markets,” Rose said in a tweet. “We’re already working on upcoming partnerships we know you’re going to love and couldn’t be more excited to kick off 2023 with a bang.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the Moonbirds universe, here is everything you need to know.

What’s Next for PROOF and Moonbirds?

PROOF and Moonbirds have a lot of things coming down the pipeline in 2023.

This UTA partnership announcement comes after PROOF raised $10 million from Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six venture capital firm last April. PROOF turned around and closed a $50 million Series A funding round last fall and announced plans to drop its next NFT collection, Moonbirds Mythics. That new collection is launching sometime this year, along with the Moonbirds DAO, which will oversee Moonbirds licensing, capital deployment, and PROOF’s treasury.

Most notably, PROOF is gearing up to host its inaugural conference in downtown LA called PROOF of Conference, running from May 11-13. The conference’s website says it will celebrate art, culture, community, and technology. Ticket sales start sometime this month, and from the looks of it, the conference may be open to all attendees, not just Moonbirds and PROOF NFT holders.

Elsewhere in the PROOF universe, the web3 brand is still developing its native token, PROOF token, and releasing PROOF Collective NFTs. These exclusive NFTs grant holders access to PROOF’s world and decision-making processes.

