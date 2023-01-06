Your curated list of wagers for Week 18 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

One of the strangest betting seasons ever took a much darker turn Monday evening as a player in our over/under needed nine minutes of resuscitation on the field to save his life. Fortunately, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin is progressing miraculously well in his recovery — but the horrifying incident during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2 served as a reminder that there’s a lot out there that’s a whole lot bigger than sports.

With the mood around the league absolutely surging given the good news regarding Hamlin’s ever-improving condition, let’s appreciate the fact that we can approach the final regular season slate of the campaign and determine some NFL Week 18 best bets.

NFL Week 18 Best Bets Overview

Best Teaser Bet (2-team, 7 points) of Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 in the driver’s seat to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the postseason. Beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday earns them that prize, which includes a scrumptious first-round bye.

Even if this game didn’t carry significant importance, the Chiefs would surely be a reliable bet anyway to simply pull out a win — even more so against this version of the Silver and Black. MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes, who is currently -1800 for the award, is 8-1 for his career against this particular opponent, and Saturday’s matchup will arguably be his easiest one to date in this division rivalry.

That’s because Derek Carr — the man responsible for that lone Raiders win two years ago — was benched and sent home by the team in a gross miscarriage of gridiron justice. Jarrett Stidham, come on down!

Yes, the former New England Patriot did play well in his first start last week against an upper-echelon 49ers defense. Given what Stidham exhibited over a larger sample during his time under Bill Belichick, though, it should be pretty clear that he’s not a long-term fit.

It’s hard envisioning Mahomes letting this massive opportunity slip away. His incredible track record (113.1 passer rating, 26-3 TD/INT ratio) when seeing this opponent is worth backing as well. Oh, and let’s not forget he’s chasing Peyton Manning’s NFL record for most passing yards in a season.

For the other end of this teaser, we are rolling with a Minnesota Vikings squad one day later that is — without question — easily the most disrespected 12-win team in history.

Yeah, yeah, negative-point differential. Needing to win games close and/or ugly. Whatever. This is still a division winner that boasts one of the best offenses in the league.

Most importantly, look at the opposition this week… Nathan Peterman is back.

Who knows if this is the former fifth-round draft pick’s final NFL start? It’s a miracle Peterman is even getting the nod in this series finale given how bad he’s been. Look no further than the 33.2 passer rating (!!!) he’s posted as a pro.

I mean, that’s all that really needs to be said. Additionally, the opposing Chicago Bears possess one of the worst pass defenses in the league, and with Justin Jefferson also still pursuing the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record, Minnesota might just go for all the style points and deposit a crooked number on the scoreboard here.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “7-9“ (BUF-CIN Over voided)

: “7-9“ (BUF-CIN Over voided) Spreads : 6-6-2

: 6-6-2 Teasers : “5-9-1“

: “5-9-1“ Props : “10-10“

: “10-10“ Overall Record*: “28-34-3,” -17.48 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

