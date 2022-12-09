Your curated list of wagers for Week 14 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Last week, another reminder was served that, unfortunately, injuries are part of sports betting, too, and can single-handedly determine the outcome of any wager. Lamar Jackson getting hurt played a large role in demolishing half of our betting card!

Let’s — as the Modest Mouse song says — float on to our NFL Week 14 best bets.

NFL Week 14 Best Bets Overview 2022

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Teaser Bet (4 teams, 13 points) of Week 14

The biggest spread of the 2022 NFL season will be emanating this week from Jerry’s World, where the high-powered Cowboys are massive 17.5-point favorites.

Opposing them? The Houston Texans, of course. If this were any other trash club, I’m not sure the line even inflates beyond two touchdowns. This is a really bad football team that forced the coaching staff to go to backup quarterback Kyle Allen a few weeks back. Kyle Allen, the backup to Davis Mills. And now, the Texans are returning to Mills after his brief hiatus. Simply put: It’s a mess under center in Houston.

The spread is so significant that even winning by a margin of three or four still wouldn’t do the job, which is a rare predicament for four-team, 13-point teasers. Nevertheless, Dallas has been rolling through everyone and we’ll simply seek out a decisive victory from them against the worst team in pro football.

Also from the 1 p.m. ET window, there is the gross task of undertaking a position that backs general bad guy Deshaun Watson. Although the former Clemson Tiger looked rusty in his return from suspension a week ago, remember that it was Watson’s first game in just about two calendar years.

When on his game, there’s no question Watson is an upper-echelon talent. Sure, it will take time to get back to that point, but as he plays closer to his normal form, he’s still someone that can be trusted to not get blown out by more than 17 points.

After that, we have the AFC-leading Chiefs to lean on versus the last-place Broncos. Even if Denver were to somehow plate twice as much as its putrid scoring average (13.8) on the year, that’s still not enough to match the usual fireworks that Kansas City cranks out on a weekly basis.

Oh, and MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 9-0 whenever he’s seen the Broncos — here, he even has the luxury of losing by three for the bet to move forward!

Our teaser lastly commands the desired result from this week’s Monday Night Football affair, which will see Arizona host New England. Seeing as how the Cardinals are actually getting points in this home date, they always make sense to tease when able to lose by two TDs.

Aside from the fact that Kyler Murray and Co. rarely get blasted in Glendale, this is actually still a pretty good team despite their current 4-8 record. Combine that with the Patriots’ tendency to rarely blow people out post-Tom Brady, therefore making this a fine final detail to include.

Check back later this weekend for our best over/under bet, best point spread bet, and best prop bet for Week 14!

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “5-8”

: “5-8” Spreads : “5-4-1”

: “5-4-1” Teasers : “3-7-1”

: “3-7-1” Props : “8-8”

: “8-8” Overall Record*: “21-27-2,” -16.32 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

Read More: