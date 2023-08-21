YouTube, FanDuel Team Up for NFL Sunday Ticket Deal

New and returning FanDuel Sportsbook users can place a $5 wager and receive $100 off on the popular subscription package for out-of-market NFL fans.

With fewer than three weeks to go until the first NFL Sunday of the 2023 season, YouTube and FanDuel have partnered on a discount for NFL Sunday Ticket for new and existing FanDuel SportsBook users, the companies announced Monday.

Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 18, new FanDuel SportsBook customers who place any $5 bet will receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which is priced at $349 for the season. Existing users who place any $5 bet will also receive the $100 discount.

“Partnering with YouTube to help deliver NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV to our customers places FanDuel squarely at the intersection of one of the most valued sports and media offerings in the world,” Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel’s Chief Commercial Officer, said of the news. “This partnership makes FanDuel the only category partner making it easier for fans to access every out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL game and elevates the sports betting and entertainment experience for millions of fans across the United States.”

YouTube TV will pay up to $2.5 billion a year in a new seven-year contract to host NFL Sunday Ticket, the exclusive home for every full out-of-market NFL game during the regular season. DirecTV held the Sunday Ticket contract every year since 1994, paying $1.5 billion a year since 2014, but reportedly lost $500 million per season on the property. YouTube needs subscribers to avoid DirecTV’s fate, and partnering with FanDuel can help bridge that gap.

Notably, Sunday Ticket faces internal competition from NFL RedZone, a wraparound show that has featured drop-in coverage of scoring plays and drives for every regular season game since 2009. It’s offered by most major cable providers and on Verizon smartphones. Moving ahead, NFL+ Premium subscribers can now purchase RedZone for $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

While YouTube TV will have a major differentiator as the exclusive Sunday Ticket home for not just individual subscribers, but public venues like bars and restaurants, that didn’t prevent massive annual losses by the package’s previous rights holder. With that in mind, today’s FanDuel news is a fully intentional move to develop creative paths for converting new users.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.