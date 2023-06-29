A look at every NFL player who’s been suspended for gambling, starting with wide receiver Calvin Ridley in March 2022.

Sports betting is legal in more than 30 US states. And with that access to wagering and the appealing amount of options in each state, betting an over/under, a moneyline, or putting together a parlay is easy and addictive. That’s a potentially enormous problem for professional athletes who either know or really should know that betting on sports, especially on their own sport or team, is one of the few greatest Cardinal sporting sins.

Over the last 15 months, 10 NFL players were suspended for gambling violations, with punishments ranging from six games to a year, or even indefinitely. Let’s break down the list:

NFL Players Suspended for Gambling Since 2022

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Date announced : March 7, 2022

: March 7, 2022 Punishment : One-year suspension

: One-year suspension Current status: Active player under contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons over a five-week stretch. While suspended, he was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville in November and was reinstated in March. He’ll earn $11.1 million in 2023 for the Jaguars.

Lions WR Jameson Williams

Date announced : April 21, 2023

: April 21, 2023 Punishment : Six-game suspension

: Six-game suspension Current status: Under contract with Lions

Williams was found to have bet at least one college football game from the Lions’ hotel during a road trip.

Lions WR Stanley Berryhill

Date announced : April 21, 2023

: April 21, 2023 Punishment : Six-game suspension

: Six-game suspension Current status: Free agent

Berryhill was determined to have wagered on college football games, including while present at team facilities. The Lions released him on May 10, 2023.

Lions WR Quintez Cephus

Date announced : April 21, 2023

: April 21, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Free agent

Detroit released Cephus immediately after his gambling infractions were confirmed.

Lions S C.J. Moore

Date announced : April 21, 2023

: April 21, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Free agent

The Lions released Moore immediately after his betting violations were confirmed.

Commanders DE Shaka Toney

Date announced : April 21, 2023

: April 21, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Under contract with Commanders

Toney was found to have bet on NFL games while an active player in violation of league rules.

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers

Date announced : June 29, 2023

: June 29, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Free agent

Rodgers was found to have placed upward of 100 bets, reportedly including a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on a Colts running back’s yards. Indianapolis released Rodgers after the news broke.

Colts DE Rashod Berry

Date announced : June 29, 2023

: June 29, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Free agent

Berry was found to have bet on NFL games last season and was signed to the Colts active roster in January from Jacksonville’s practice squad. Indianapolis released Berry after the news broke.

We have waived DE Rashod Berry and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 29, 2023

Free Agent DE Demetrius Taylor

Date announced : June 29, 2023

: June 29, 2023 Punishment : Indefinite suspension of at least one year

: Indefinite suspension of at least one year Current status: Free agent

Taylor, 24, played 13 snaps in one game last season for the Detroit Lions and was found to have bet on NFL games last season.

Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Date announced : June 29, 2023

: June 29, 2023 Punishment : Six weeks

: Six weeks Current status: Under contract with Titans

Petit-Frere was found to have bet on sports, which is legal in Tennessee, but broke league rules because the bets were placed at the Titans’ team facility.