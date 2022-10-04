NFL MVP Odds Entering Week 5: Patrick Mahomes Makes a Leap

It’s still early, but Patrick Mahomes is closing in on Josh Allen in the NFL MVP race. Let’s check in with our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Four weeks down, plenty of season left to play.

While the two standalone games this week — Chiefs vs. Bucs on Sunday night and 49ers vs. Rams on Monday — weren’t the most thrilling matchups, they did make a difference in the NFL MVP race. At least in the eyes of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Kansas City Chiefs bested Tampa Bay in primetime on Sunday with Patrick Mahomes leading the way by….doing Patrick Mahomes things. The Chiefs’ QB threw for three touchdowns and connected on 23 of his 37 attempts to lead his team out of Tampa with a 41-31 win.

Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers closed Week 4 with a statement 24-9 win against defending Super Bowl champion and NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. Either Jimmy Garoppolo wants his starting role back, or the backup QB is looking to cash in on every incentive of his fascinating contract.

And that’s not all. After an upset loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the Buffalo Bills returned to their winning ways, coming from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens with a walk-off field goal on Sunday. A game-winning drive against a fellow AFC franchise with another marvelous QB? Looks like Josh Allen just added another line to his 2022 MVP resume.

Let’s take a closer look at the NFL MVP odds for 2022 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 5

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 4 following the end of Week 4 and subject to change.

In a Super Bowl LV rematch, Mahomes faced off against Tom Brady under the bright lights of Raymond James Stadium. Unlike on Feb. 7, 2021, Mahomes left Tampa with a win, and increased chances at earning a second MVP award from +700 in Week 3 to +550 today. The shocking loss against the Indianapolis Colts last week seems to have stuck with him and head coach Andy Reid, because it took Kansas City until the game’s final minutes for Tommy Townsend to punt.

Not to mention that the Chiefs never trailed. It wouldn’t be a Chiefs games without some theatrics from Showtime himself, so let’s relive this touchdown that, by all accounts, shouldn’t have been one.

Allen and Mahomes have earned the first and second spots on the MVP leaderboard respectively, but an even bigger questions looms: Can Philadelphia Eagles franchise guy Jalen Hurts (+550) find a way to strengthen his odds? As the leader of the NFL’s lone undefeated team, he will face off against the desperate Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Hurts had his roughest game of the young season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but he’s easily been the best quarterback of the NFC East thus far. Don’t count him out of the race just yet.

