Once again, the National Football League did not disappoint with Wild Card weekend. We witnessed the usual chaotic drama and theatrics that have become a mainstay this time of year, including a massive comeback that Chargers fans won’t want to hear about at any time before the heat death of the universe.

We didn’t disappoint either in providing a winning first level of the playoffs. There’s more to be had, so let’s just move on to our NFL Divisional Round best bets, shall we?

NFL Divisional Round Best Bets Overview

Best Teaser Bet (2-team, 7 points) of the NFL Divisional Playoffs

As has become tradition, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a Divisional round playoff affair at Arrowhead Stadium after their typical extraordinary regular season.

As a bonus, likely MVP winner Patrick Mahomes and Co. managed to dodge the division rival Chargers, who somehow coughed up a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville. This is important given that LA has either won, lost by three, or gone to overtime in their dates with KC since Justin Herbert was drafted. There goes that obstacle.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, present a much lighter challenge. Yeah, yeah; Trevor Lawrence pulled off one of the most captivating and shocking comebacks we’ve ever seen in the postseason. But something like that just isn’t feasible against the Chiefs.

Right?

Right. First of all, we know Mahomes will deliver ample scoring. It’s a home game at Arrowhead, after all, and it’s taking place during the postseason, a scenario in which this version of KC is tried and tested.

Kansas City has churned out 29.2 points per bout in Mahomes’ 47 career starts at Arrowhead (including playoffs), and in games in front of Chiefs faithful beyond the regular season, they’ve averaged a whopping 35.1 points. I’ve compared Mahomes to Michael Jordan for years, and these stats only emphasize the similarities he has in common akin to His Airness.

Plus, it helps to recall that the Texas Tech product already dominated the Jags once earlier this season, spinning one of his highest-rated performances (129.6) of what has been an authentically award-worthy campaign.

Expect the Chiefs to provide the usual show we’ve grown so accustomed to through the years and that’s something the Jaguars won’t be able to keep up with.

The second half of our teaser requires Dallas to at least hang around when they travel to San Francisco for a fascinating matchup of iconic football franchises with Super Bowl credentials multiple times over.

Brock Purdy deserves all the credit in the world for what he’s accomplished as “Mr. Irrelevant,” starring in a story that would previously only be viewed as Hollywood-esque by a skeptical Bay Area republic fully prepared for the Trey Lance era at Levi’s Stadium.

But is he good enough to beat a talented Cowboys squad by more than 10? What Dem Boyz did in Tampa to Tom Brady is evidence to suggest that this affair will at least be close.

Even aside from that shutdown showing against the Bucs in Monday evening’s Wild Card capper, enlisting Dallas to be competitive just seems like a smart play. Only once did they lose by double digits all year — and that came in the team’s mostly-meaningless Week 18 contest.

I’d say they bounced back from that nicely, wouldn’t you?

The Cowboys possess a top-10 pass defense and their 54 sacks had them tied for third in the league in the regular season. Preventing a monster game from Purdy — and thus capping San Francisco’s explosive offense — will be the key here.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “8-11“

: “8-11“ Spreads : 6-8-2

: 6-8-2 Teasers : “6-10-1“

: “6-10-1“ Props : “11-11“

: “11-11“ Overall Record*: “31-39-3,” -22.41 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

