NFL All Day Honors Brett Favre’s Ultimate Moment

Next week’s NFL All Day drop will also include Brian Urlacher, Steve McNair, Marvin Harrison, Randall Cunningham, and Terrell Davis. Boardroom has the scoop.

Dapper Labs’ officially licensed NFT platform NFL All Day will release its first-ever Historical Series Drop on April 22 and mint its rarest-ever moment featuring Brett Favre, the company announced Friday.

The Ultimate-tier Moment will feature Favre’s legendary performance in Week 16 of 2003. A day after his father passed away, Favre and the Green Bay Packers had a Monday Night Football matchup against the Oakland Raiders. The Hall Of Fame gunslinger proceeded to throw for 311 yards in the first half alone, completing 22 of his 30 passes overall for 399 yards and two touchdowns in an emotionally charged 41-7 victory that the NFL ranked 52nd among its 100 greatest games of all time.

Common, Rare, Legendary. And now…



ULTIMATE.



Our first Historical Series drop is centered around the first Ultimate Moment ever released, minted to just 10. What do you think it will be? pic.twitter.com/i5hIWFjZqJ — NFL ALL DAY (@NFLALLDAY) March 29, 2022

Other greats from Favre’s era who will be included in the upcoming historical drop include Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, late Tennessee Titans MVP quarterback Steve McNair, Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham, and Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis.

A preview of NFL All Day’s first-ever Ultimate-tier Moment pack (Photo courtesy of Dapper Labs)

Dapper Labs announced its NFL and NFLPA partnership in September and dropped its first NFL NFTs during the playoffs in January. The inaugural drop celebrated the greatest plays and highlights from the 2021 regular season with additions as the postseason progressed. With this upcoming Historical drop, Ultimate will join the Common, Rare, and Legendary tiers of scarcity.

If you’re a beginner in the NFT and collectibles space, Boardroom has an All Day 101 article to guide you through the process.