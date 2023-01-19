New York Giants Salary Cap & Contracts Overview

Who’s the highest-paid player on the Giants’ roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about New York Giants contracts in 2022.
For the New York Giants, the 2022 NFL season could be described as improbable. As of this writing, the Giants are preparing for a Divisional Round playoff game against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Going into the year, questions surrounded three key positions in the organization. First-year, first-time head coach Brian Daboll had yet to experience wearing the big headset on the sidelines. And financially, the team has to decide on what to do with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — whether or not to extend the two players or allow them to walk in free agency. Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal have paid good dividends so far, and the bulk of their entry-level deals has already been paid–meaning the team won’t have to address their big paydays for at least a couple of years. The Giants are set up to be players in 2022, 2023, and beyond, and it will be up to the front office to capitalize on the momentum this year has brought.
Who has the biggest contracts in (one part of) The Big Apple? What kind of salary cap room will the Giants have to work with as they look to bring back or replace their young quarterback and running back? Boardroom looks into the top contract for the New York Giants.
New York Giants Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.
So, are the New York Giants over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Dec. 28, 2022:
Active contracts: $133,245,724
Dead cap money: $53,752,511
Total salary cap usage: $203,667,108
Salary cap space: $2,932,892
New York Giants Contracts 2022: The Top 10
Includes the 10 largest active New York Giants contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.
1. WR Kenny Golladay
- Contract: 4 years, $72,000,000
- 2022 salary: $17,750,000
- Free agency: 2025
NOTE: Golladay has a potential out in his contract before the 2024 season, if exercised.
2. DE Leonard Williams
- Contract: 3 years, $63,000,000
- 2022 salary: $19,000,000
- Free agency: 2024
NOTE: Williams has a potential out in his contract before the 2023 season, if exercised.
3. WR Sterling Shepard
- Contract: 4 years, $41,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,558,823
- Free agency: 2024
4. CB Adoree’ Jackson
- Contract: 3 years, $39,000,000
- 2022 salary: $10,764,699
- Free agency: 2024
NOTE: Jackson has a potential out in his contract before the 2023 season, if exercised.
5. T Andrew Thomas
- Contract: 4 years, $32,345,588
- 2022 salary: $3,550,508
- Free agency: 2022
6. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Contract: 4 years, $31,339,038
- 2022 Salary: $20,677,028
- Free agency: 2027
7. T Evan Neal
- Contract: 4 years, $24,662,258
- 2022 salary: $15,740,460
- Free agency: 2027
8. G Mark Glowinski
- Contract: 3 years, $18,300,000
- 2022 salary: $6,350,000
- Free agency: 2025
9. K Graham Gano
- Contract: 3 years, $14,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,750,000
- Free agency: 2024
10. DT Dexter Lawrence
- Contract: 4 years, $13,248,040
- 2022 salary: $2,301,552
- Free agency: 2024
NOTE: Lawrence is eligible for a fifth-year extension worth $12,407,000 if exercised.
2023 Giants Free Agents
New York Giants Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.
Active contracts: $168,382,773
Dead cap money: $3,796,275
Total salary cap usage: $172,179,048
Salary cap space: $54,342,062
