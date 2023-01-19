New York Giants Salary Cap & Contracts Overview

Who’s the highest-paid player on the Giants’ roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about New York Giants contracts in 2022.

For the New York Giants, the 2022 NFL season could be described as improbable. As of this writing, the Giants are preparing for a Divisional Round playoff game against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Going into the year, questions surrounded three key positions in the organization. First-year, first-time head coach Brian Daboll had yet to experience wearing the big headset on the sidelines. And financially, the team has to decide on what to do with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — whether or not to extend the two players or allow them to walk in free agency. Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal have paid good dividends so far, and the bulk of their entry-level deals has already been paid–meaning the team won’t have to address their big paydays for at least a couple of years. The Giants are set up to be players in 2022, 2023, and beyond, and it will be up to the front office to capitalize on the momentum this year has brought.

Who has the biggest contracts in (one part of) The Big Apple? What kind of salary cap room will the Giants have to work with as they look to bring back or replace their young quarterback and running back? Boardroom looks into the top contract for the New York Giants.

New York Giants Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.

So, are the New York Giants over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Dec. 28, 2022:

Active contracts: $133,245,724

Dead cap money: $53,752,511

Total salary cap usage: $203,667,108

Salary cap space: $2,932,892

New York Giants Contracts 2022: The Top 10

Includes the 10 largest active New York Giants contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. WR Kenny Golladay

Contract : 4 years, $72,000,000

: 4 years, $72,000,000 2022 salary : $17,750,000

: $17,750,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Golladay has a potential out in his contract before the 2024 season, if exercised.

2. DE Leonard Williams

Contract : 3 years, $63,000,000

: 3 years, $63,000,000 2022 salary : $19,000,000

: $19,000,000 Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Williams has a potential out in his contract before the 2023 season, if exercised.

3. WR Sterling Shepard

Contract : 4 years, $41,000,000

: 4 years, $41,000,000 2022 salary : $2,558,823

: $2,558,823 Free agency: 2024

Contract: 3 years, $39,000,000

2022 salary: $10,764,699

Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Jackson has a potential out in his contract before the 2023 season, if exercised.

5. T Andrew Thomas

Contract : 4 years, $32,345,588

: 4 years, $32,345,588 2022 salary : $3,550,508

: $3,550,508 Free agency: 2022

6. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Contract : 4 years, $31,339,038

: 4 years, $31,339,038 2022 Salary : $20,677,028

: $20,677,028 Free agency: 2027

7. T Evan Neal

Contract : 4 years, $24,662,258

: 4 years, $24,662,258 2022 salary : $15,740,460

: $15,740,460 Free agency: 2027

8. G Mark Glowinski

Contract : 3 years, $18,300,000

: 3 years, $18,300,000 2022 salary : $6,350,000

: $6,350,000 Free agency: 2025

9. K Graham Gano

Contract : 3 years, $14,000,000

: 3 years, $14,000,000 2022 salary : $3,750,000

: $3,750,000 Free agency: 2024

10. DT Dexter Lawrence

Contract : 4 years, $13,248,040

: 4 years, $13,248,040 2022 salary : $2,301,552

: $2,301,552 Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Lawrence is eligible for a fifth-year extension worth $12,407,000 if exercised.

2023 Giants Free Agents

New York Giants Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.

Active contracts: $168,382,773

Dead cap money: $3,796,275

Total salary cap usage: $172,179,048

Salary cap space: $54,342,062

