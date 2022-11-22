Top prep programs will converge on Atlanta’s Morehouse College in March 2023 for the first iteration of the all-new hoops event.

The NBPA and Gold Level Sports & Entertainment (GLSE) have partnered to create a new bracket-style basketball tournament for high school athletes called The Throne, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Sixteen of the nation’s top-ranked high school boys’ basketball teams will travel to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia to compete in the tournament. Morehouse was chosen in order to “support the development of HBCUs by driving awareness of the university’s rich culture and history,” per a release.

The Throne will take place in 2023 from March 29 through April 1. As part of the collaboration, educational workshops on various life skills will be run by the NBPA staff.

“As a player, we experienced a lot of what these players are going through”, Memphis Grizzlies forward and GLSE co-founder Danny Green said in a statement. “That’s in large part why we created The Throne, to give these players great exposure, but more importantly we’re giving them our resources to help them become successful both on and off the court”

The event will also be supported by THINK450, the NBPA’s business development and innovation arm.

“The Throne is another innovative platform that allows our NBPA members to give back to the next generation of players,” Que Gaskins, President of THINK450, said on the occasion. “The high school athletes participating will have a unique opportunity to compete against other top-ranked talent from around the country in an environment curated by our players and on-site at one of the nation’s most prestigious HBCUs.”

GLSE put HBCUs in the spotlight last year in hosting a basketball tournament at Florida Memorial University in what was slated as a clash among Memphis commit Mikey Williams, Bronny James, and UCLA commit Amari Bailey.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity for the best high school teams across the country to meet on the court and put on a show,” Harrison Barnes, an NBPA Executive Committee member, said in a release. “I’m grateful for my high school career successes which were the catalyst to my NBA career. Additionally, these athletes are fortunate to have various platforms available to build and capitalize their brands. I’m excited for them to showcase their skills, but also develop leadership and business principles.”

