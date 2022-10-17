Expanding his portfolio of name, image, and likeness partnerships even further, the Sierra Canyon phenom follows in his father’s footsteps once again.

It will not be until next year that we hear Bronny James formally announce which college he plans to attend — if any at all. That has not stopped him from inking name, image, and likeness partnerships at an impressive clip, however, and news of the 2023 Sierra Canyon prospect’s latest deal arrived Monday: He’s the next high-profile athlete to join the Beats By Dre family.

The announcement dropped in coordination with a commercial on YouTube in which Bronny and his father, legendary Laker and longtime Beats endorser LeBron Sr., play a game of backyard basketball.

Beats did not immediately respond to request for comment on the new deal.

In some ways, Bronny signing to Beats is a full-circle moment for the James family. Back in 2008, LeBron became Beats’ first athlete ambassador. Now, 14 years later, his first-born son is the first high school athlete Beats has ever signed.

Bronny James is ranked No. 1 on On3’s “NIL 100″ list estimating market values of name, image, and likeness rights, racking in an estimated $7.4 million in earnings thus far; the mark is more than both future University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning and current Ohio State signal-caller CJ Stroud combined ($6 million). His social media following also dwarfs anyone else in On3’s database. James has more followers than each of the five athletes that follow behind him put together.

Just last week, the Sierra Canyon High School guard signed an NIL deal with Nike alongside five other amateur athletes. Back in February, the younger James signed a deal with PSD Underwear.

Photos courtesy of Beats by Dre

Beats has not been shy about signing college athletes to NIL pacts. Their current roster is full of top-notch college football players like Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, and Shedeur Sanders. With today’s announcement, Bronny will now carry the torch for the James gang and future high school athletes in the years to come.

