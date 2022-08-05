Caleb Williams Shares His Futuremood Collection

The USC transfer quarterback continues to take the NIL landscape by storm. This time, with a mood-altering sunglass company.

Since transferring from Oklahoma to USC earlier this year, quarterback Caleb Williams has continued to innovate in the NIL space. Williams is positioning himself as one of the country’s most marketable college football players while leading his new team back into the national spotlight. And he’s yet to take a single regular-season snap for the Trojans.

The new USC star’s latest NIL venture is an investment and limited-edition collaboration with mood-altering sunglass company Futuremood. The sophomore signal-caller joined rapper Lil Yachty, model Slick Woods, and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers in the brand’s latest round. Williams’ collection is available now on the company’s official website.

“These sunglasses are more than a fashion accessory. They’re a tool to help anyone feel focused and ready to take on any challenge ahead,” Williams said. “My partnership with Futuremood allows me to express myself through fashion and technology, and I can’t wait to share this product with everyone.”

After landing in Los Angeles, Williams announced deals with Beats by Dre and Fanatics, and also invested in male grooming brand Faculty. Then in May, he co-founded an NFT-based video game and platform, Hall of GOATs, with 2004 Heisman Trophy winner and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart. This is all before mentioning his unique partnership with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund.

“NIL is a chance to really explore my different interests off the field while building my personal brand the right way,” Williams told Boardroom in May. “Everything I’ve done so far in NIL has been focused on being authentic to my own personality and story. I’m not shying away from being different, and hopefully, that helps other athletes reimagine what they can do in this space.”

Futuremood shares Williams’ innovative nature. The brand uses halochrome technology, developed by world-leading lens manufacturer Zeiss, to stimulate mood by regulating light and color. According to the brand, Williams’ affable persona, thoughtfulness, and vibrant energy were key elements for making this partnership happen. Futuremood granted him creative freedom to invest in and help design a product that mirrored his unique personality, character, and fashion sense.

USC fans don’t need any help enhancing their moods ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Williams, new head coach Lincoln Riley, and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison joining the Trojans, expectations are higher than they’ve been since since the Pete Carroll era of the early 2000s.

The momentum around the Trojans — in addition to the buzz about moving to the Big Ten in 2024 — has even extended to Vegas. Westgate’s SuperBook has taken more money on USC to win this season’s College Football Playoff than any other team in the country.

The money should continue to flow the Trojans’ way, and specifically towards Williams’ diversified NIL portfolio, as the season gets underway and the program improves on a dismal four-win season in 2021.