Al Harrington’s re+Play Wellness Brand Partners with NBPA

Al Harrington’s performance-based wellness and recovery line is bringing topicals and recovery tech to the masses with help from the Players Association.

The National Basketball Players Association announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday with Harrington Wellness’ re+Play. As an official partner of the NBPA, re+Play aims to have its recovery-promoting products reach a wider range of athletes with distribution at retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

For Al Harrington, former NBPA member and CEO of Harrington Wellness, the equity partnership provides benefits to all involved.

“re+Play’s partnership with the NBPA will provide consumers with a wealth of trusted, technology-driven products, to help them recover like a pro,” Harrington said in a statement. “As we move into the next phase of the re+Play brand with our strategic partners at Amazon, the NBPA, and Walmart, we are excited to once again reimagine how we help athletes of all levels recover from pain with CBD and other innovative technology.”

In recent years, Harrington — who is also the co-founder and CEO of cannabis company Viola — has been a leader in the conversation around the use of CBD as it relates to athletic recovery. Over the course of his prep-to-pro ascent, Harrington says he and his teammates were commonly given painkillers and other anti-inflammatories to recover and get back on the court quickly. Through research and product development in the cannabis space, the 1998 Gatorade National Player of the Year has made it a goal to educate his peers and creating solutions for the masses when it comes to healthier wellness and recovery programs.

In conjunction with the NBPA and their strategic partners, re+Play’s array of topicals, kinesiology tape, and massage guns will become more easily accessible to the masses. The launch of this partnership will begin with a line of CBD-based recovery creams, available now online through re+Play with Amazon and Walmart to follow soon.