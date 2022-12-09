In addition to the live audio news, the grassroots star and Grammy nominee revealed that his fifth studio album is coming in January 2023.

NBA YoungBoy officially has his own radio program on Amazon’s Amp audio platform. Premiering Friday, Dec. 9, the Baton Rouge-born hitmaker’s team revealed the news to fans on Instagram.

Though few details about the show have been revealed — its official name does not appear to have been 100% confirmed as of this writing — YoungBoy did mention in a separate video that he will have three guests on the inaugural episode, which airs at 9 p.m. ET.

It’s been quite a year for the 23-year-old alternatively known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In addition to dropping his fourth studio album The Last Slimetto, which was certified Gold by the RIAA, YoungBoy also released four mixtapes and two collaborative works with DaBaby and Quando Rondo. His first project of 2022, Colors, was also certified Gold.

On top of it all, in a video posted to personality Akademiks’s Instagram, the “Bandit” artist also confirmed his fifth studio album is coming in January.

“My album drop January — I don’t know the date. Just wait,” he said. “Your favorite rapper, that boy gon’ be able to talk about whatever the fuck he talking about because you know I’m that thang, bitch, so I’ma leave it at that.”

Don't miss NBA Youngboy's Amp show TONIGHT at 9 pm ET. Check the link to download the app or listen via our web player! https://t.co/7tFzDV0yW0 https://t.co/IuEE8xSz1w — Amp (@onamp) December 9, 2022

Titled Black, the project also marks YoungBoy’s first release on Motown Records after officially joining the iconic label in October. After five years with Atlantic Records, YoungBoy compared his time there to “modern slavery.”

YoungBoy isn’t the only noteworthy hip-hop figure with a live show on Amazon’s Amp audio platform. Other well-known figures with programs include Nicki Minaj (“Queen Radio”), Pusha T (“Snow Day Radio”), and Lil Yachty (“The Boy With No Filter”).

