NBA & Oreo: A Dynamic, Dunkable Duo

The NBA and OreoID will allow fans to purchase boxes of Oreo cookies featuring the logos and colors for all 30 teams.

Is it possible to design an Oreo cookie that’s too perfect to dunk?

Scholars have debated the question for millennia, and now you have a chance to find out. Using OreoID, fans can customize their Oreos to represent any of the 30 NBA franchises, the NBA and Oreo parent company Mondelez have announced.

Just like how NikeID allows sneakerheads around the world to customize their kicks, OreoID is letting everyone with a sweet tooth choose their own cookies and flavors to build the perfect dunkable snack to send to family or friends. Or, simply to admire as it perfectly shows off your fandom — both for your favorite team and your favorite cookie.

The two sides first announced a four-year partnership in 2021 that also made Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, Ritz Crackers, Trident, and Sour Patch Kids an official partner of the NBA, WNBA, G-League, NBA 2K, the NBA 2K League and USA Basketball.

Customization options include team logos, colors, and celebratory sprinkle designs, with a special All-Star themed cookie to celebrate the league’s most star-studded weekend going down later this month in Salt Lake City.

In 2021, Mondelez unveiled NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies, which put the logos of iconic championship winners like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat on the cookies themselves. Now fans can purchase packs of 12 custom OreoID style cookies featuring their favorite team or a limited-edition All-Star gift box for $39.95 plus delivery.

Not a bad deal for milk’s favorite cookie.

