Jason of Beverly Hills breaks down the money and movement in basketball’s next big Ice Age, from diamonds to pearls.

When Jason of Beverly Hills first formally entered the NBA jewelry business 21 years ago, chains hung low and high picks set the market.

From LeBron James to Quentin Richardson, magnified medallions broke the necks of wearers and watchers entranced by iced-out initials and jeweled jersey numbers. In the time since the early aughts, Jason’s secured a chokehold on the market that now rocks chokers inspired by Travis Scott and Audemars Piguets that are blue in the face.

In 2023, Jason is a veteran in the industry, having seen trend cycles come full circle and Paris Fashion Week outshine All-Star Weekend in influence. From rap to the runway, the competition for chains, watches, and bracelets is as enticing as ever with Jason serving as the charming cornerstone for convergence culture.

Boardroom sat down with Jason at his NBA Draft suite as he schooled Scoot Henderson and Keyontae George on investing in ice and putting on pearls. Watch above to see the jeweler drop gems about everything from Patek popularity to how NIL has upped the ante on ice.