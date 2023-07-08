NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The first-ever NBA in-season tournament will debut next season, and we finally have the details, from dates to format and prize money.

After years of speculation, a soccer-style in-season tournament is coming to the NBA for the 2023-24 season, the league announced Saturday at NBA Con in Las Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on-hand to make the announcement live on ESPN alongside Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, and Trae Young. All 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup in November and December, with the semifinals and finals taking place Dec. 7 and 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Between Nov. 3 and 28, all 30 teams will play four tournament group stage games on designated tournament nights. Each team will play two games at home and two on the road, counting toward the regular season standings. Those games will take place every Tuesday and Friday in November, with the exception being Election Day on Nov. 7. Only tournament games will be played on those days.

Teams have been divided into six groups of five, which we’ll get to shortly. Those six group winners and two wild cards will advance to the quarterfinals, played in home arenas on Dec. 4 and 5. Quarterfinal winners will then head to Las Vegas, with each match again counting toward the regular season standings, except for the title game. The 22 teams left out of quarterfinal play will have games on Dec. 6 and 8 based on the overall group stage standings.

14 group stage matches, two on each tournament night, will air nationally, as will all seven knockout stage matches. The NBA will release its full schedule in August.

Group Selection

The 15 teams in each conference were divided into three groups of five, picked out from five pots based on the order of last year’s regular season standings.

Eastern Conference

Pot One: Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia

Pot Two: Cleveland, New York, Brooklyn

Pot Three: Atlanta, Miami, Toronto

Pot Four: Chicago, Indiana, Washington

Pot Five: Orlando, Charlotte, Detroit

Western Conference

Pot One: Denver, Memphis, Sacramento

Pot Two: Phoenix, L.A. Clippers, Golden State

Pot Three: L.A. Lakers, Minnesota, New Orleans

Pot Four: Oklahoma City, Dallas, Utah

Pot Five: Portland, Houston, San Antonio

Here’s how the draw shook out:

East Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana, Detroit

East Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington, Charlotte

East Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando

West Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah, Portland

West Group B: Denver, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston

West Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, San Antonio

Tiebreakers

If two or more teams are tied in each group after the four group stage games, here are the tiebreakers for both group winners and wild card teams:

Head-to-head record

Point differential

Total points scored

2022-23 regular season record

If teams are still tied after that, the tie will be broken by a random drawing.

The Prize Pool

There’s going to be an In-Season Tournament prize pool that players from the eight teams that reach the knockout stage will split. The totals increase based on how far those teams advance. At the end of the tournament, the league will name an MVP and an all-tournament team.

Buckle up, because November NBA hoops will never be the same again.