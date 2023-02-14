With the trade deadline come and gone, it’s buyout season. Let’s identify the top names who have already found new teams — and those who could move next.

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline delivered action that could only be described as “thicc.” Kyrie Irving went to the Mavericks, Kevin Durant went to the Suns, the Lakers reunited with D’Angelo Russell at a different Russell’s expense, and Jae Crowder continued his reputation around the league as a skeleton key that unlocks title contention.

Now, with All-Star Weekend descending upon us, it’s time to move onto the next phase of musical chairs in the Association: that curiosity enabled by the league’s collective bargaining agreement that we like to call the NBA buyout market.

Whether under contract or recently waived, players seeking a new home are free to negotiate terms. And while the players available via this route aren’t always the biggest names in the league, this year’s crop will almost certainly feature a former league MVP and future Hall of Famer in due time.

With that in mind, let’s get right to our 2023 NBA buyout market overview.

Top NBA Players to Watch on the 2023 Buyout Market

All contract and salary figures via Spotrac as of Feb. 14. Does not include players on two-way or 10-day deals, or players who were waived and re-signed by the same team.

NBA Buyout Signings

76ers C DeWayne Dedmon

Former team : Heat

: Heat Previous contract : 2 years, $9,024,000

: 2 years, $9,024,000 Age: 33

Magic C Goga Bitadze

Former team : Pacers

: Pacers Previous contract : 1 year, $4,765,339

: 1 year, $4,765,339 Age: 23

Raptors F Joe Wieskamp

Former team : Spurs

: Spurs Previous contract : 2 years, $4,375,000

: 2 years, $4,375,000 Age: 23

NBA Buyout Candidates Currently Unsigned

Includes both free agents and players under contract but reportedly under consideration for buyouts as of Feb. 14.

Status : Under contract with Utah

: Under contract with Utah Age: 33

Heat Join Clippers, Bulls With Potential Interest In Russell Westbrook On Buyout Market https://t.co/fwnOKHTkQh — RealGM (@RealGM) February 9, 2023

Knicks G Derrick Rose

Status : Under contract with New York

: Under contract with New York Age: 34

Wizards G Will Barton

Status : Under contract with Washington

: Under contract with Washington Age: 32

Nuggets C DeAndre Jordan

Status : Under contract with Denver

: Under contract with Denver Age: 34

G Justin Holiday

Status : Waived by the Rockets

: Waived by the Rockets Age: 33

G John Wall

Status : Waived by the Rockets

: Waived by the Rockets Age: 32

G Terrence Ross

Status : Waived by the Magic

: Waived by the Magic Age: 32

G Danny Green

Status : Waived by the Rockets

: Waived by the Rockets Age: 35

G Reggie Jackson

Status : Waived by the Hornets

: Waived by the Hornets Age: 32

F Stanley Johnson

Status : Waived by the Spurs

: Waived by the Spurs Age: 26

C Serge Ibaka

Status : Waived by the Pacers

: Waived by the Pacers Age: 33

F Greg Brown III

Status : Waived by the Trail Blazers

: Waived by the Trail Blazers Age: 21

G Bryn Forbes