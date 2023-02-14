With the trade deadline come and gone, it’s buyout season. Let’s identify the top names who have already found new teams — and those who could move next.
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline delivered action that could only be described as “thicc.” Kyrie Irving went to the Mavericks, Kevin Durant went to the Suns, the Lakers reunited with D’Angelo Russell at a different Russell’s expense, and Jae Crowder continued his reputation around the league as a skeleton key that unlocks title contention.
Now, with All-Star Weekend descending upon us, it’s time to move onto the next phase of musical chairs in the Association: that curiosity enabled by the league’s collective bargaining agreement that we like to call the NBA buyout market.
Whether under contract or recently waived, players seeking a new home are free to negotiate terms. And while the players available via this route aren’t always the biggest names in the league, this year’s crop will almost certainly feature a former league MVP and future Hall of Famer in due time.
With that in mind, let’s get right to our 2023 NBA buyout market overview.
Top NBA Players to Watch on the 2023 Buyout Market
All contract and salary figures via Spotrac as of Feb. 14. Does not include players on two-way or 10-day deals, or players who were waived and re-signed by the same team.
NBA Buyout Signings
76ers C DeWayne Dedmon
- Former team: Heat
- Previous contract: 2 years, $9,024,000
- Age: 33
Magic C Goga Bitadze
- Former team: Pacers
- Previous contract: 1 year, $4,765,339
- Age: 23
Raptors F Joe Wieskamp
- Former team: Spurs
- Previous contract: 2 years, $4,375,000
- Age: 23
NBA Buyout Candidates Currently Unsigned
Includes both free agents and players under contract but reportedly under consideration for buyouts as of Feb. 14.
Jazz G Russell Westbrook
- Status: Under contract with Utah
- Age: 33
Knicks G Derrick Rose
- Status: Under contract with New York
- Age: 34
Wizards G Will Barton
- Status: Under contract with Washington
- Age: 32
Nuggets C DeAndre Jordan
- Status: Under contract with Denver
- Age: 34
G Justin Holiday
- Status: Waived by the Rockets
- Age: 33
G John Wall
- Status: Waived by the Rockets
- Age: 32
G Terrence Ross
- Status: Waived by the Magic
- Age: 32
G Danny Green
- Status: Waived by the Rockets
- Age: 35
G Reggie Jackson
- Status: Waived by the Hornets
- Age: 32
F Stanley Johnson
- Status: Waived by the Spurs
- Age: 26
C Serge Ibaka
- Status: Waived by the Pacers
- Age: 33
F Greg Brown III
- Status: Waived by the Trail Blazers
- Age: 21
G Bryn Forbes
- Status: Waived by the Timberwolves
- Age: 29
