With nine players checking in at a 95 or higher, find out who tops the list of this year’s NBA 2K24 ratings ahead of the game’s release on Sept. 8.
Gamers will get their annual hoop fix on Sept. 8 when NBA 2K24 is officially released on all major platforms. But in this relatively dormant part of the NBA offseason as the 2023 FIBA World Cup gets rolling in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, fans’ appetites were satiated last week when the game’s official player ratings dropped.
Coming off Denver’s NBA championship and Finals MVP, superstar Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was the highest-rated player at 98. Behind him, five players tied for the No. 2 spot with a 96 rating: Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.
Notably, the Phoenix Suns are the only team with two top-10 ranked players, Durant and Devin Booker, who checks in with a 94.
So, who else joins these larger-than-life hoopers on this year’s virtual honor roll? Check out the full list of NBA 2K24 ratings for players ranked 81 and higher below.
NBA 2K24 Ratings: The 90+ Club
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|Nikola Jokić
|Nuggets
|98
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|96
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|96
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|96
|Kevin Durant
|Suns
|96
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|96
|Luka Donćič
|Mavericks
|95
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|95
|Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|95
|Kawhi Leonard
|Clippers
|94
|Devin Booker
|Suns
|94
|Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazer
|94
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|94
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Thunder
|93
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|92
|Zion Williamson
|Pelicans
|92
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|92
|Kyrie Irving
|Mavericks
|91
|James Harden
|76ers
|90
NBA 2K24 Ratings: 81-89
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|89
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|89
|Paul George
|Clippers
|89
|Domantas Sabonis
|Kings
|89
|De’Aaron Fox
|Kings
|88
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|88
|Jrue Holiday
|Bucks
|88
|Jamal Murray
|Nuggets
|88
|Chris Paul
|Warriors
|87
|Darius Garland
|Cavaliers
|87
|Bradley Beal
|Suns
|87
|DeMar DeRozan
|Bulls
|87
|Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|87
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|87
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|87
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|87
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|87
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|87
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|87
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|87
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|87
|Evan Mobley
|Cavaliers
|86
|LaMelo Ball
|Hornets
|86
|Anthony Edwards
|Timberwolves
|86
|Klay Thompson
|Warriors
|86
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|86
|Khris Middleton
|Bucks
|86
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|86
|Desmond Bane
|Grizzlies
|85
|Brook Lopez
|Bucks
|85
|Myles Turner
|Pacers
|85
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|84
|Jalen Green
|Rockets
|84
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|84
|Rudy Gobert
|Timberwolves
|84
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|84
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|84
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|84
|CJ McCollum
|Pelicans
|84
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|84
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|84
|Deandre Ayton
|Suns
|84
|Nikola Vucevic
|Bulls
|84
|Nic Claxton
|Nets
|84
|Victor Wembanyama
|Spurs
|84
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|83
|Josh Giddey
|Thunder
|83
|Draymond Green
|Warriors
|83
|Robert Williams III
|Celtics
|83
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Nuggets
|83
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|83
|Miles Bridges
|Hornets
|83
|Fred VanVleet
|Raptors
|83
|D’Angelo Russell
|Lakers
|83
|Anfernee Simons
|Trail Blazers
|83
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Pelicans
|83
|Walker Kessler
|Jazz
|83
|Aaron Gordon
|Nuggets
|83
|Keldon Johnson
|Spurs
|83
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|83
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|83
|Alperen Sengun
|Rockets
|83
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Celtics
|83
|RJ Barrett
|Knicks
|82
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|82
|OG Anunoby
|Raptors
|82
|Lonzo Ball
|Bulls
|82
|Andrew Wiggins
|Warriors
|82
|Christian Wood
|Mavericks
|82
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Magic
|82
|Immanuel Quickley
|Knicks
|82
|Jordan Clarkson
|Jazz
|82
|Markelle Fultz
|Magic
|82
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Trail Blazers
|82
|Jalen Williams
|Thunder
|82
|Jerami Grant
|Trail Blazers
|82
|Marcus Smart
|Grizzlies
|82
|Bobby Portis
|Bucks
|82
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Pistons
|82
|Jaden Ivey
|Pistons
|81
|Russell Westbrook
|Clippers
|81
