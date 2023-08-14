About Boardroom

Gaming & Esports August 14, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

NBA 2K24 Ratings: Who’s Chasing Nikola Jokić for the No. 1 Spot?

Image via 2K Games
With nine players checking in at a 95 or higher, find out who tops the list of this year’s NBA 2K24 ratings ahead of the game’s release on Sept. 8.

Gamers will get their annual hoop fix on Sept. 8 when NBA 2K24 is officially released on all major platforms. But in this relatively dormant part of the NBA offseason as the 2023 FIBA World Cup gets rolling in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, fans’ appetites were satiated last week when the game’s official player ratings dropped.

Coming off Denver’s NBA championship and Finals MVP, superstar Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was the highest-rated player at 98. Behind him, five players tied for the No. 2 spot with a 96 rating: Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

Notably, the Phoenix Suns are the only team with two top-10 ranked players, Durant and Devin Booker, who checks in with a 94.

So, who else joins these larger-than-life hoopers on this year’s virtual honor roll? Check out the full list of NBA 2K24 ratings for players ranked 81 and higher below.

NBA 2K24 Ratings: The 90+ Club

PLAYERTEAMRATING
Nikola JokićNuggets98
Giannis AntetokounmpoBucks96
LeBron JamesLakers96
Joel Embiid76ers96
Kevin DurantSuns96
Stephen CurryWarriors96
Luka DonćičMavericks95
Jayson TatumCeltics95
Jimmy ButlerHeat95
Kawhi LeonardClippers94
Devin BookerSuns94
Damian LillardTrail Blazer94
Anthony DavisLakers94
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderThunder93
Ja MorantGrizzlies92
Zion WilliamsonPelicans92
Donovan MitchellCavaliers92
Kyrie IrvingMavericks91
James Harden76ers90
NBA 2K24 Ratings: 81-89

Trae YoungHawks89
Jaylen BrownCeltics89
Paul GeorgeClippers89
Domantas SabonisKings89
De’Aaron FoxKings88
Tyrese HaliburtonPacers88
Jrue HolidayBucks88
Jamal MurrayNuggets88
Chris PaulWarriors87
Darius GarlandCavaliers87
Bradley BealSuns87
DeMar DeRozanBulls87
Zach LaVineBulls87
Bam AdebayoHeat87
Brandon IngramPelicans87
Pascal SiakamRaptors87
Julius RandleKnicks87
Mikal BridgesNets87
Kristaps PorzingisCeltics87
Jalen BrunsonKnicks87
Jaren Jackson Jr.Grizzlies87
Evan MobleyCavaliers86
LaMelo BallHornets86
Anthony EdwardsTimberwolves86
Klay ThompsonWarriors86
Karl-Anthony TownsTimberwolves86
Khris MiddletonBucks86
Lauri MarkkanenJazz86
Desmond BaneGrizzlies85
Brook LopezBucks85
Myles TurnerPacers85
Cade CunninghamPistons84
Jalen GreenRockets84
Paolo BancheroMagic84
Rudy GobertTimberwolves84
Tyler HerroHeat84
Tyrese Maxey76ers84
Dejounte MurrayHawks84
CJ McCollumPelicans84
Franz WagnerMagic84
Jarrett AllenCavaliers84
Deandre AytonSuns84
Nikola VucevicBulls84
Nic ClaxtonNets84
Victor WembanyamaSpurs84
Scottie BarnesRaptors83
Josh GiddeyThunder83
Draymond GreenWarriors83
Robert Williams IIICeltics83
Michael Porter Jr.Nuggets83
Clint CapelaHawks83
Miles BridgesHornets83
Fred VanVleetRaptors83
D’Angelo RussellLakers83
Anfernee SimonsTrail Blazers83
Jonas ValanciunasPelicans83
Walker KesslerJazz83
Aaron GordonNuggets83
Keldon JohnsonSpurs83
Kyle KuzmaWizards83
Spencer DinwiddieNets83
Alperen SengunRockets83
Malcolm BrogdonCeltics83
RJ BarrettKnicks82
Jordan PooleWizards82
OG AnunobyRaptors82
Lonzo BallBulls82
Andrew WigginsWarriors82
Christian WoodMavericks82
Wendell Carter Jr.Magic82
Immanuel QuickleyKnicks82
Jordan ClarksonJazz82
Markelle FultzMagic82
Jusuf NurkicTrail Blazers82
Jalen WilliamsThunder82
Jerami GrantTrail Blazers82
Marcus SmartGrizzlies82
Bobby PortisBucks82
Bojan BogdanovicPistons82
Jaden IveyPistons81
Russell WestbrookClippers81

