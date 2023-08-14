With nine players checking in at a 95 or higher, find out who tops the list of this year’s NBA 2K24 ratings ahead of the game’s release on Sept. 8.

Gamers will get their annual hoop fix on Sept. 8 when NBA 2K24 is officially released on all major platforms. But in this relatively dormant part of the NBA offseason as the 2023 FIBA World Cup gets rolling in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, fans’ appetites were satiated last week when the game’s official player ratings dropped.

Coming off Denver’s NBA championship and Finals MVP, superstar Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was the highest-rated player at 98. Behind him, five players tied for the No. 2 spot with a 96 rating: Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

Notably, the Phoenix Suns are the only team with two top-10 ranked players, Durant and Devin Booker, who checks in with a 94.

So, who else joins these larger-than-life hoopers on this year’s virtual honor roll? Check out the full list of NBA 2K24 ratings for players ranked 81 and higher below.

NBA 2K24 Ratings: The 90+ Club

PLAYER TEAM RATING Nikola Jokić Nuggets 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 96 LeBron James Lakers 96 Joel Embiid 76ers 96 Kevin Durant Suns 96 Stephen Curry Warriors 96 Luka Donćič Mavericks 95 Jayson Tatum Celtics 95 Jimmy Butler Heat 95 Kawhi Leonard Clippers 94 Devin Booker Suns 94 Damian Lillard Trail Blazer 94 Anthony Davis Lakers 94 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 93 Ja Morant Grizzlies 92 Zion Williamson Pelicans 92 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers 92 Kyrie Irving Mavericks 91 James Harden 76ers 90

NBA 2K24 Ratings: 81-89