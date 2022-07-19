The inaugural NASCAR street race with Cup Series implications heads to the Windy City in July 2023.

Next year, NASCAR will be leave the motor speedways and hit the streets for its first-ever Cup Series street race. The action will take place in Chicago on July 1-2, 2023.

The race will be preceded by an IMSA sanctioned series race on July 1. NASCAR also plans to have music and entertainment paired with the event in the lead up to the race.

“Like the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, we seized an incredible opportunity to add an unprecedented element to our schedule and take center stage in the heart of another major metropolitan market,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, in a statement. “This is the ideal setting for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport.”

The race will take place on some of Chicago’s most famous streets like Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive, a release said. The track will be a 12-turn, 2.2 mile street course. The start/finish line will be along South Columbus Shore Drive. As drivers race, they will pace landmarks like Grant Park and the northern edge of the Chicago Bears‘ iconic home, Soldier Field.

“Chicago’s streets are as iconic as our skyline and our reputation as a world class sports city is indisputable,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome our partners at NASCAR to Chicago for an event that will attract thousands of people to our city. Chicago’s world-class entertainment and hospitality industries, coupled with our city’s history as a conduit for sports talent, make us the perfect hosts for this unique event.”

Tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will go on sale later this year. The organization said additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Chicago is one of the world’s top sports and entertainment destinations. Year after year, fans from all over the world travel to our great city for high-profile sporting events,” said Kara Bachman, Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission, in an official release. “The 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend will continue that legacy with another monumental sports moment and we look forward to welcoming fans to NASCAR’s first-ever street race.”