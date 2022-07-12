SeatGeek Named NASCAR’s Official Ticket Marketplace

SeatGeek was previously the preferred ticketing partner of the Daytona 500, and the two sides are now linked in a multi-year deal.

NASCAR and SeatGeek have agreed to a multi-year partnership that will make the mobile ticket platform the “official ticket marketplace” of NASCAR, according to a release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement comes after SeatGeek partnered with NASCAR at the Daytona 500 and saw ticket sales for the race increase 29 times compared to 2021.

“Fans from all 50 states and 41 different countries across five continents descended upon Daytona to experience the 64th running of the Great American Race this past February,” said Daryl Wolfe, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, NASCAR in a release. “Our new partners at SeatGeek did a tremendous job integrating into our ticket sales ecosystem and providing fans with a frictionless process to buy tickets best-suited for their race day needs. Expanding our partnership across all NASCAR-owned and operated tracks was an easy decision.”

With the partnership kicking off, SeatGeek will now have a presence at all NASCAR-owned tracks as well as digital properties. The pact with NASCAR is just the latest of SeatGeek’s team-ups; the company already has deals with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, Citi Open Tennis Tournament, the Fiesta Bowl, the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and Leeds United of the English Premier League.

“Our partnership with NASCAR helps us engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. To us, this isn’t just a ticketing deal, it’s a true partnership,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek in a statement.. “After a hugely successful Daytona 500, it was apparent to us that we are two like-minded brands that prioritize putting the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we will create only the best experiences for the NASCAR fans of today and tomorrow.”