The new, innovative platform allows loyal fans to contribute toward their favorite student-athletes NIL earnings in any sport on any level.

Supporting your favorite college athlete just got a lot easier thanks to the new myNILPay app.

The innovative platform allows loyal fans to send money to any collegiate athlete via name, image, and likeness (NIL). Ethically, myNILpay is a taxable transaction, fully compliant with NCAA protocol and federal, state, and local laws. In exchange for supporting the player, the fan will receive a digital asset featuring the athlete’s name and computerized signature. By digitally signing the asset, the athlete has fulfilled the NCAA quid-pro-quo stipulation and does not need to do anything further.

The NCAA is not affiliated with myNILpay.

Furthermore, the myNILpay app is not directly affiliated with any specific institution, however, the release notes many colleges are supportive of the initiative, as the software fully encourages student-athletes and fans to engage in compliant NIL transactions.

“We are thrilled to launch myNILpay as the easiest and most effective way for college fans to support any student-athlete in any NCAA-sanctioned sport at any level, male or female,” myNILpay CEO and Chairman Brent Chapman said in a statement. “The myNILpay app is simple to use and allows fans to provide support at almost any monetary amount at any time. Our platform changes the game for fans to be directly involved in supporting their favorite student-athletes.”

Players who weren’t awarded NIL benefits in their collegiate days are also lending their support. Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan Dalton, announced this week that through the myNILpay app, they are sending NIL payments to every active TCU student-athlete, totaling more than five figures to 450+ men and women.

“I think it is wonderful that college athletes can take advantage of their name, image, and likeness to make some money,” Dalton said. “When I learned about the myNILpay app and saw how easy it was to support any college athlete, it gave me an avenue to show my appreciation for every current athlete at TCU. I hope fans across the nation take advantage of this great app and support collegiate athletes of their choice.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Though not a TCU athlete, first-year Brown tennis player Phoebe Peus is equally as delighted by this development.

“Being introduced to the myNILpay app has been a fantastic experience. It allows my friends, family, students, and alumni a compliant way to support me as a student-athlete, so I can concentrate on my academics and athletics. This is a great opportunity for all student-athletes nationwide and I am very appreciative of this NIL avenue for others like me.”

So how does it work? All NCAA-registered student-athletes in every sport are pre-loaded into the myNILPay app. When a fan enters a name into the portal and sends money to them, the respective student-athlete receives an email letting them know of the gift. The athlete clicks on the link, selects a method to receive payment, and easily collects their funding.

“We’ve made the entire process turn-key for both the fan and the student-athlete,” Chapman added. “The myNILpay platform is revolutionary and we’ve already received tremendous feedback from student-athletes and college athletic departments who have seen the prototype.”