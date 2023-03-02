About Boardroom

Culture March 2, 2023
Kenyatta Victoria
Kenyatta Victoria

Zendaya, Beyoncé and Cardi B Crack The Top Ten For Most Googled Women

The “Break My Soul” singer continues to break records following her latest achievement at the Grammys, making her the most decorated artist in the prestigious award’s history.

Black women were the trending topic in 2022 — and that’s far from a surprise. From chart-topping entertainers to record-breaking athletes, the public figures garnering attention were nothing short of the beauty and resilience of Black women. 

A recent study from ThatSister examined Google search data for over 100 of the most influential Black women since January 1, 2022, to decide which woman was the most talked about of the year. The results revealed that stars like Zendaya, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, and Beyoncé landed the top spots with over one million searches. 

“This year has seen several notable celebrities hit the headlines for their acting successes, new albums and personal endeavors,” a spokesperson for ThatSister said in an official statement. “This study offers a fascinating insight into which celebrities have had the biggest impact on the American people, and it will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”

According to the study, Beyoncé was Googled 1.20 million times per month across America in 2022, making her the fourth most talked about Black woman of the year, mainly due to the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped in July.

Now with her latest announcement about her highly anticipated world tour, her Google searches are bound to rise even higher since her last tour run in 2018 with her husband, Jay-Z. 

Who are the top 10 most-searched Black women on Google in 2022?

  1. Zendaya: 2,718,300
  2. Serena Williams: 1,657,200
  3. Meghan Markle: 1,564,100
  4. Beyoncé: 1,205,520
  5. Michelle Obama: 1,191,350
  6. Jada Pinkett-Smith: 1,163,700
  7. Oprah Winfrey: 1,150,900
  8. Nicki Minaj: 1,120,980
  9. Cardi B: 940,300
  10. Whoopi Goldberg: 648,880

