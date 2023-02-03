The all-timer isn’t exactly playing in the Super Bowl, but she’s playing a major role in the commercial fanfare around the game.

Serena Williams may be effectively retired from professional tennis, but she’s (thankfully) still keeping herself in the spotlight. On Friday, cognac brand Rémy Martin teased its ever Super Bowl commercial, and it stars none other than the 41-year-old legend.

Created by Fred & Farid New York, the 60-second spot revolves around the iconic spirit’s guiding principle of “Team Up for Excellence,” a theme Rémy Martin instills in all aspects of its business. In two teasers shared with Boardroom, Williams is depicted dressed in a gold varsity jacket and sitting at a bar as she’s handed a glass of Rémy on the rocks. In the second clip, the Compton native is wearing the same ensemble while walking down a tunnel resembling that of a football stadium. The tagline “INCH BY INCH” is shown on-screen in both clips.

“I am honored and excited to be able to work with Rémy Martin, whose core values are so similar to my own personal principles,” Williams said in a statement. “Rémy Martin is a brand based on generosity, authenticity, and teamwork, all qualities that I have taken great strides to incorporate in my life and my career. Together, we’re incredibly excited to inspire others with ‘Inch by Inch’ and team up in pursuit of excellence, which is a message that has always resonated with me and I’m sure will resonate with viewers nationwide.”

Williams’ excellence both on and off the court was decades in the making, so it makes sense that Rémy tap the 23-time Grand Slam champ to be the face of this campaign. “Inch by Inch” and slowly one service game at a time, Williams perfected her skills through a penchant for perfection that hasn’t dwindled since bidding adieu to the game last summer. This mirrors the Rémy approach, taking careful steps to become the storied, centuries-old cognac house beloved worldwide (including by celebrities like Usher).

Notably, this gig actually marks the second Super Bowl ad known to include Serena — she also plays a starring role in Michelob ULTRA’s commercial alongside Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler, Tony Romo, and several other A-list names.

Catch the full-length Rémy Martin spot when it is revealed nationally for the first time during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

