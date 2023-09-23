About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports September 23, 2023
Gabe Oshin

Mo Lewis: The Man Responsible for Giving us Tom Brady

Mo Lewis’ devastating blow on then-QB1 Drew Bledsoe changed the course of NFL history.

On Sept. 23, 2001, the future of the New England Patriots changed forever.

As Drew Bledsoe squared up against the Jets and the team’s imposing defensive line, linebacker Mo Lewis chased him down and dealt a massive blow to the franchise quarterback, effectively ending his career with the team.

With Bledsoe down, head coach Bill Belichick went to the sidelines and tapped in the team’s sixth-round — and 199th overall — pick in the 2000 NFL draft, an undersized Tom Brady from the University of Michigan.

Thus began the most prolific career in NFL history. Brady went on to win seven Super Bowls, secure countless endorsement deals, and build a business portfolio that is primed to keep him busy in the next chapter.

Boardroom‘s Gabe Oshin revisits that fateful day.

Want More Boardroom Original Content?