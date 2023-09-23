Mo Lewis’ devastating blow on then-QB1 Drew Bledsoe changed the course of NFL history.

On Sept. 23, 2001, the future of the New England Patriots changed forever.

As Drew Bledsoe squared up against the Jets and the team’s imposing defensive line, linebacker Mo Lewis chased him down and dealt a massive blow to the franchise quarterback, effectively ending his career with the team.

With Bledsoe down, head coach Bill Belichick went to the sidelines and tapped in the team’s sixth-round — and 199th overall — pick in the 2000 NFL draft, an undersized Tom Brady from the University of Michigan.

Thus began the most prolific career in NFL history. Brady went on to win seven Super Bowls, secure countless endorsement deals, and build a business portfolio that is primed to keep him busy in the next chapter.

Boardroom‘s Gabe Oshin revisits that fateful day.