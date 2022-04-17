What Was 1 WAR Worth on the 2022 MLB Free Agent Market?

A strong season prior to free agency usually means a big payday, but every market is different. How much did starters, relievers, and position players make per win above replacement?

Inevitably, as each offseason approaches, we try to gauge what the biggest upcoming free agents could command from potential suitors. This baseball season, it’s even started in April as players like Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers failed to reach extensions with their current teams.

Unfortunately, there’s no magic formula that determines how much a player should earn in free agency, particularly in baseball and particularly in 2022. There is a range of factors at play, including:

On-field performance

The player’s marketability

Depth of the free-agent pool at a given position

Precedent from similar players in prior classes

Owner collusion

But it’s still fun to consider the “what-ifs?” What we rarely do, however, is look back and try to analyze what the actual signings from the previous offseason taught us about the market for various positions. This season presents an especially fascinating year to do this after the 99-day lockout brought transactions to a halt right when the hot stove is normally heating up.

Did a player’s value (for argument’s sake, fWAR) line up with how much money they signed for? Let’s take a look at starters, position players, and relievers.

Starting Pitchers

These were the 10 starting pitchers who signed the biggest contracts in 2021-22 offseason by average salary, courtesy of Spotrac. By looking at how much they earned, compared to their 2021 performance, we can see how much, approximately, one win above replacement (WAR) was worth for starting pitchers.

Max Scherzer: $43,333,333

fWAR : 5.4

: 5.4 Money per WAR: $8,024,691.30

Justin Verlander: $25,000,000

fWAR : 6.4*

: 6.4* $/WAR: $3,906,250

* From 2019, his last full season in the majors.



Marcus Stroman: $23,666,667

fWAR : 3.4

: 3.4 $/WAR: $6,960,784.41

Robbie Ray: $23,000,000

fWAR : 3.9

: 3.9 $/WAR: $5,897,435.90

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year, $115 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

Kevin Gausman: $22,000,000

fWAR : 4.8

: 4.8 $/WAR: $4,583,333.33

Carlos Rodon: $22,000,000

fWAR : 4.9

: 4.9 $/WAR: $4,489.795.92

Noah Syndergaard: $21,000,000

fWAR : 4.3

: 4.3 $/WAR: $4,883,720.93

*fWAR from 2019, as Syndergaard recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2020 and 2021

Clayton Kershaw: $17,000,000

fWAR : 3.4

: 3.4 $/WAR: $5,000,000

Eduardo Rodriguez: $15,400,000

fWAR : 3.8

: 3.8 $/WAR: $4,052,631.58

Jon Gray: $14,000,000

fWAR : 2.3

: 2.3 $/WAR: $6,086,956.52

Let’s take Verlander out of the equation for a second — it’s more than understandable why the Astros wouldn’t pay top-dollar for a 39-year-old who hasn’t pitched in two years. That leaves us with nine pitchers that were all paid between $4 and 8 million per win above replacement. Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise, but with the exception of Gray, pitchers generally earned more per WAR, the more WAR they accrued. In other words, yes those first couple wins above replacement were valuable, but when you start talking about that fourth or fifth extra win, teams began to salivate.

If you want to find a meaningful average for last year’s market, only examining the best-of-the-best isn’t too useful. So, let’s expand the last to every free agent starting pitcher that signed a major league deal this offseason and earned at least 1.0 WAR last year. According to Spotrac, that list is 23 players long.

Run the numbers and you determine that, for a starting pitcher, one win above replacement was worth $5,430,383.41.

Position Players

Do position players follow a similar trend? See for yourself. These are the top 10 position player signees from this offseason:

Carlos Correa: $35,100,000

fWAR : 5.8

: 5.8 $/WAR: $6,051,724

Corey Seager: $32,500,000

fWAR : 3.7

: 3.7 $/WAR: $8,783,783.78

*95 games played

Freddie Freeman: $27,000,000

fWAR : 4.5

: 4.5 $/WAR: $6,000,000

Anthony Rizzo said that he has talked to Aaron Judge about his contract extension negotiations. “At the end of the day, it’s about what is going to make him and (Judge’s wife) Sam happy. … You see Freddie Freeman isn’t on the Braves anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 7, 2022

Kris Bryant: $26,000,000

fWAR : 3.6

: 3.6 $/WAR: $7,222,222.22

Marcus Semien: $25,000,000

fWAR : 6.6

: 6.6 $/WAR: $3,787,878.79

Trevor Story: $23,333,3333

fWAR : 3.5

: 3.5 $/WAR: $6,666,666.57

Javier Baez: $23,333,333

fWAR : 3.6

: 3.6 $/WAR: $6,481,481.39

Nick Castellanos: $20,000,000

fWAR : 4.2

: 4.2 $/WAR: $4,761,904.76

Kyle Schwarber: $19,750,000

fWAR : 3.1*

: 3.1* $/WAR: $6,370,967.74

*113 games played

The #Phillies players under contract through 2025



Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler through 2025



Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins through 2023



This is probably the best chance to Phillies have to break the playoff drought#RingTheBell — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 19, 2022

Starling Marte: $19,500,000

fWAR : 5.5

: 5.5 $/WAR: $3,545,454.55

Take Schwarber and Seager out of the equation — they did not play full seasons and probably would have accrued more WAR if they had played 140-plus games. Those higher-WAR players are generally earning more money per WAR as well.

The per-WAR average of the top 25 position players is also similar to what pitchers earned, coming in at $5,380,791.93.

Relievers

It makes sense that starters and position players would be valued similarly — those are the two groups that have the biggest impact on the game. But what about relievers?

That’s a little more complicated. Relievers pitch far fewer innings than starters, and so they have less opportunity to accrue WAR. This inherently makes them less valuable, and as a result, only two relievers signed for more than $8,500,000 per year in 2022.

Here were the top five relief pitcher signees this offseason:

Kenley Jansen: $16,000,000

fWAR : 1.8

: 1.8 $/WAR: $8,888,888.89

Raisel Iglesias: $14,500,000

fWAR : 2.0

: 2.0 $/WAR: $7,250,000

Aaron Loup: $10,000,000

fWAR : 1.6

: 1.6 $/WAR: $5,312,500

Kendall Graveman: $8,500,000

fWAR : 1.1

: 1.1 $/WAR: $7,272,727

Ryan Tepera: $8,500,000

fWAR : 1.6

: 1.6 $/WAR: $4,375,000

There’s not much to go on here, even when you go beyond the top five, other than noting how Jensen was the best reliever out there and has been paid as such. But once you take a look at the eight total relievers with at least 1.0 WAR last year who signed new contracts in the offseason, you’ll see they’re paid a little better than everyone else, earning an average of $5,916,335.98 per WAR.

Ultimately, the value per position is nearly identical, with the relievers coming out ever so slightly on top. Given the expectations of the position – which is to quite literally secure a W – this may not be surprising.

In a year of historic signings, we will continue to keep an eye on the value of the WAR.