The global esports and gaming company’s new initiative, the Misfits Creator Fund, aims to unlock new levels of success for digital content creators and influencers.

The two biggest things the modern content creator needs to thrive? Capital and a sound strategy. And to help more emerging minds get started in the creator economy, esports organization Misfits Gaming Group is debuting a new $20 million fund.

The Misfits Creator Fund will provide creators and influencers with infrastructure and resources ranging from HR to marketing, content development, sales, strategy, financial investments, and more. All told, Misfits Gaming is on a mission to support whatever creators need along their creative processes when launching new projects.

“The Misfits Creator Fund is designed to be a true partnership with creator talent, helping to support and shoulder many of the headaches involved with launching large-scale projects so they, in turn, have the full headspace to concoct and create ambitious and exciting new ideas,” Misfits Gaming co-founder and CEO Ben Spoont said in a statement.

Misfits Gaming is looking to support projects such as live events, merchandise lines, technology ventures, and streaming shows. The fund allows the gaming company to enter into real business partnerships with creators beyond sponsorship opportunities. All creators are welcome, but Misfits Gaming is looking to partner with prominent gamers and streamers to work with the fund. The company’s overall strategy is to help creators broaden their reach and accomplish more outside of streaming and gaming avenues.

Aligning with the fund’s launch, Misfits Gaming is working on projects with a group of established content creators. Twitch streamer and Youtuber QTCinderella inked a deal with Misfits Gaming to build out her events management company, while American chess Grandmaster and streamer Hikaru Nakamura is working with the fund to produce a chess-themed talk show with a vibe similar to “Hot Ones.”

“It can become a constant struggle to juggle what you’re currently doing that has started to build a following, while continuing to expand your capacity to execute on other interesting projects,” QTCinderella said in an official release. “Something like the Misfits Creator Fund becomes an interesting set of resources that can help provide creators with the tools and the team to more easily bring these ideas to life.”

Read More: